June 12, 2024

Dissatisfied employees – The Swiss are less happy in their jobs – News

Esmond Barker June 12, 2024 2 min read

The number of satisfied employees has decreased. However, the desire for change is low.

Employees in Switzerland feel increasingly dissatisfied, and there is often a lack of emotional connection with their employer. Currently, only 54% of employees are satisfied with their work. This is five percentage points lower than reported in the latest poll conducted by consulting firm Gallup.

Gallup Consulting conducted the job satisfaction study discussed in this article. The opinions of nearly 130,000 employees in 145 countries around the world were surveyed. In Switzerland there were about 1,000 people.

The value is much lower when it comes to emotional connections with the employer. Only one in ten feel attached to their employer, putting Switzerland in one of the last places in Europe. The vast majority of them are doing their duty as directed, and about ten percent have already resigned internally.

The vast majority of employees are satisfied with their standard of living.

Keystone/Christian Beutler (avatar)

However, the desire of the Swiss people for change is low. According to the survey, only one in five people is looking for a new job. This contrasts with the view of 48% of participants who believe that it is a good time to find a new job.

More satisfied than the European average

Despite the decline in job satisfaction among Swiss women, they are happier than the European average, which is 47%. The leaders in the poll are the Nordic countries. In Finland, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands and Sweden, the satisfaction rate exceeds 70%.

When it comes to stress levels, Switzerland fares well compared to other countries. Only 30% of employees in Switzerland said they felt stressed. In Europe, this value is 37 percent. Employees in our neighboring countries, Germany (41%) and Austria (35%), also suffer more from stress.

