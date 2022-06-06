Discussing the expansion of parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the United States

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

On Monday, June 6, a meeting with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litsenberger took place in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the Parliamentary Press and Public Relations Department for AZERTAC, the two sides addressed the meeting between Parliamentary Relations, noting that it would be useful to expand those relations.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, said Sahiba Khafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament. He said the two countries have been working closely in various fields over the past few years. In particular, Mrs. Kafarova highlighted cooperation in the field of energy security, US support for the implementation of regional energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan, the fight against international terrorism and good cooperation in various economic fields.

He also briefed his speaker on the major reconstruction work being carried out in the areas liberated from the Armenian occupation and the demining of those areas.

He hoped that the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries would give new impetus to the development of the region.

For his part, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litsenberger said that Azerbaijan is a key partner for the United States and that his country places great importance on improving relations with Azerbaijan and is interested in expanding relations. He said it would be useful to improve parliamentary relations in the region.

The two sides exchanged views on other matters of common interest.