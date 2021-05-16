Digitization as a cultural process – the spectrum of science

Video



Digitization is a process that intervenes deeply in the world of communications and things: laying the foundations for life through digital at the infrastructure level is accompanied by weak but very important visual changes. In addition to smart, tangible devices and applications, structures and data sets define what will be applied in the future, the program makes judgments based on algorithms and a mechanism to exclude human thought and digital protocols define what can or cannot be communicated in any way. All this requires participation and education. We have to engage in a game, the rules of which we cannot participate in defining successfully unless we oppose digitization without purely positive enthusiasm or structural rejection.

Benjamin Jöresen chairs the Teaching Chair with a focus on Culture and Aesthetic Education at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg and holds the UNESCO Chair in Arts and Culture in Education there. He is a member of the UNITWIN Arts Education Research for Cultural Diversity and Sustainable Development, the European Network of Observatories in Arts and Cultural Education, the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, and the Council for Cultural Education. Jörissen deals in research with the forms and aspects of digitization.

Since 2012, the focus of international research has been in cultural education.