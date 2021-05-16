science

Digitization as a cultural process – the spectrum of science

May 16, 2021
Faye Stephens

Digitization is a process that intervenes deeply in the world of communications and things: laying the foundations for life through digital at the infrastructure level is accompanied by weak but very important visual changes. In addition to smart, tangible devices and applications, structures and data sets define what will be applied in the future, the program makes judgments based on algorithms and a mechanism to exclude human thought and digital protocols define what can or cannot be communicated in any way. All this requires participation and education. We have to engage in a game, the rules of which we cannot participate in defining successfully unless we oppose digitization without purely positive enthusiasm or structural rejection.

