Die Hard: Bruce Willis returns to an iconic skyscraper for entertainment

As police officer John McClane, Bruce Willis became an international acting star over 30 years ago. Photo: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment





Bruce Willis became an overnight star with the mobsters manhunting Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard. Now back to the main shooting location for the classic movie.

It has been 34 years since the movie “Die Hard” was shown in cinemas. On the anniversary of the action movie, which premiered in the United States on July 15, 1988, the lead actor Bruce Willis (67) visited the legendary setting of the film. Video of his wife Emma Hemming Willis (44) Posted on Instagram The star appears on the roof of a classic high-rise work.

Back on the Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper

In the black and white shot, former actor John McClane leans on a railing and looks into the distance. This is followed by a series of scenes from “Die Hard” to classical music. Emma Hemming Willis commented on the video: “Nakatomi Plaza after 34 years.”

The high-rise named Nakatomi Plaza in the action thriller is actually the 34-storey Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, California. The film was shot almost exclusively in a skyscraper between 1987 and 1988.

Bruce Willis retired from acting in March

Willis celebrated his achievement with the action movie at the end of the ’80s, and four series followed. In March of this year, his family announced that the actor was retiring. In a letter, among others, his daughter Rumer Willis (33) Posted on Instagram“With Bruce’s wonderful supporters, we want to share as a family that our beloved Bruce has health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia that affects his cognitive abilities,” she said.

This disorder can affect all areas of speech. Affected people may have problems speaking and understanding language, including reading and writing.





