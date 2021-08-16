Did you forget that smartphone at your big dump event?

Slowly but surely, we were supposed to deal with this grueling release week. In the beginning there was Xiaomi, the one who was with me Mi Mix 4And her new tablet Even a robo dog cause a stir. Near the end, Honor is getting close to its new flagship lineup, Magic 3, and its impressive camera setup. In between, however, Samsung had a widely publicized unboxed event, which featured two new foldable coils and New smart watches to see.

while the Low prices for folds You should definitely ensure a somewhat broader interest in the customer base, a format that is still relatively small is not the right one for every application. Some people just need a smartphone that works, has modern hardware and is still inexpensive. At some point, Samsung decided to use “Fan Edition” or FE for short for this Positively received by users and the press.

While you can be pretty sure that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released at some point, the exact time is still unclear. The Galaxy S20 FE was released in October 2020, so it could be about two months before the release date. However, there is indication that the performance was originally planned as part of the latest Unpacked event.

S21 FE: Bluetooth documents are sent at the same time as Fold 3, Flip 3 and Watch 4

At the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy S21 FE documents were sent to the Bluetooth SIG. As a rule, this means that devices are also served at the same time.

As we now know, this is not the case in this case. Unfortunately, the certification doesn’t provide any technical data, but like the S20 FE, the S21 FE should still use the older Bluetooth 5.0 standard instead of Bluetooth 5.2.

At least the early start is officially confirmed, but we will likely have to wait at least another two months for the South Koreans to present the Galaxy S21 FE.

