Safe accounts in the province
Did German banks want to benefit from US sanctions against Nord Stream 2?
Among other things, Nord Stream 2 tubes were stored in the city of Mokran. Therefore, companies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were also threatened by US sanctions. (Icon picture)
© Source: Stefan Sauer / dpa
Keep reading with RND+
You are reading excellent content. Switch to the full offer now and try it for a month.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”