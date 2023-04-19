Did German banks want to benefit from US sanctions?

Safe accounts in the province

Among other things, Nord Stream 2 tubes were stored in the city of Mokran. Therefore, companies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were also threatened by US sanctions. (Icon picture)

When the US threatened sanctions against all companies involved in building Nord Stream 2, the financial institutions in Mecklenburg-West apparently presented themselves as “safe banks” – to keep money safe from the authorities. The state government also actively wanted to help. This comes from internal emails.

