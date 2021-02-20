“Diablo 2 Resurrected”: Blizzard’s Hack’n’Slay comes as a new release

Blizzard has announced a new version of the classic Hack’n’Slay game, “Diablo 2”. The title “Diablo 2 Resurrected” will be released later this year for PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S. Cross-platform progress should be saved.

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

Trailer zu “Diablo 2: Resurrected”

The remastered version of “Diablo 2” comes with higher resolution and enhanced 3D graphics, which can be turned off in favor of the original appearance if desired. Since “Diablo 2 Resurrected” was released for consoles, the game now also supports gamepad controls. The console version from Part 3 proved this could work well for Diablo. In terms of content, not much should change. In addition to the main game, the remaster also has the “Lord of Destruction” expansion.

Diablo 2 is over 20 years old

The original “Diablo 2” was released in 2000 and is considered one of the best games in the Blizzard group. Hack’n’Slay started with a total of five character classes players could choose from. The Lord of Destruction expansion, released a year later, came with two additional classes of characters.

The successor “Diablo 3” was released in 2012 and initially had problems following in the footsteps of the second installment. The launch of the “Diablo 3” had technical problems, and the auction house was a headache for the community. Blizzard finally decided to remove it. After many updates, “Diablo 3” is now much better than it was in the beginning, and it is also a game that will satisfy most fans of the series.

The third installment was also controversial due to its somewhat comic style, which is a strong departure from the grim “Diablo 2”. Blizzard is currently working on “Diablo 4” which was introduced at Blizzcon 2019. Here, Blizzard is clearly based on the “Diablo 2” look.

Blizzard had bad experiences with a Remaster from “Warcraft 3”: The community accused Blizzard of steaming a cult strategy game with “Warcraft 3 Reforged” and removing the promised features. With “Diablo 2 Resurrected,” the studio now has a chance to make up.



(Duha)

