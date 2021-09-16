DGAP-PVR: TAKKT AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: TAKKT AG TAKKT AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe 16.09.2021 / 10:09

The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement. Notification of voting rights 1. Information about the source Noun: TAKKT AG Street House No.: Presselstr. 12 plz: 70191 Location: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights Buying or selling tools Change in the total number of voting rights Another reason: 3. Information about the notifier Legal person: FMR LLC

Registered office, state: Boston, USA 4. Names of shareholders With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3. 5. Contact start date:



6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(Summe 7.a.) Share tools

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) total stock

(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG new 4.99% 0.00% 4.99% 65.610.331 the last message 5.88% 0.00% 5.88% / 7. Voting rights details



a. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG) Beam at all in a % directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0007446007 3,272.689 0.00% 4.99% Total 3,272.689 4.99% B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in% 0.00% Total 0.00% B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in% 0.00% Total 0.00% 8. Notifier information The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed. X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company: comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher FMR LLC % % % Fidelity Management and Research LLC 3,36% % % – % % % FMR LLC % % % FIAM Holding LLC % % % Fidelity Enterprise Asset Management Company % % % – % % % FMR LLC % % % FIAM Holding LLC % % % Viam LLC % % % 9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG (Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting: Share of voting rights Share tools total stock % % % 10- Other information: date 09/16/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.

