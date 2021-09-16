Top News

DGAP-PVR: TAKKT AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

September 16, 2021
Jordan Lambert

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

16.09.2021 / 10:09
Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement.

Notification of voting rights

1. Information about the source

Noun: TAKKT AG
Street House No.: Presselstr. 12
plz: 70191
Location: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
Buying or selling tools
Change in the total number of voting rights
Another reason:

3. Information about the notifier

Legal person: FMR LLC
Registered office, state: Boston, USA

4. Names of shareholders

With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.

5. Contact start date:

6. Total voting rights

Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)		 Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)		 total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
new 4.99% 0.00% 4.99% 65.610.331
the last message 5.88% 0.00% 5.88% /

7. Voting rights details

a. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG)

Beam at all in a %
directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)		 directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007446007 3,272.689 0.00% 4.99%
Total 3,272.689 4.99%

B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt

instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
0.00%
Total 0.00%

B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W

instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
0.00%
Total 0.00%

8. Notifier information

The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:

comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management and Research LLC 3,36% % %
% % %
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holding LLC % % %
Fidelity Enterprise Asset Management Company % % %
% % %
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holding LLC % % %
Viam LLC % % %

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)

General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:

Share of voting rights Share tools total stock
% % %

10- Other information:

date

09/16/2021
Media archive at http://www.dgap.de

