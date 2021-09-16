DGAP-PVR: TAKKT AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe
16.09.2021 / 10:09
1. Information about the source
|Noun:
|TAKKT AG
|Street House No.:
|Presselstr. 12
|plz:
|70191
|Location:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37
2. Reason for notification
|X
|Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
|Buying or selling tools
|Change in the total number of voting rights
|Another reason:
3. Information about the notifier
|Legal person: FMR LLC
Registered office, state: Boston, USA
4. Names of shareholders
With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.
5. Contact start date:
6. Total voting rights
|Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)
|Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
|new
|4.99%
|0.00%
|4.99%
|65.610.331
|the last message
|5.88%
|0.00%
|5.88%
|/
7. Voting rights details
a. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG)
|Beam
|at all
|in a %
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0007446007
|3,272.689
|0.00%
|4.99%
|Total
|3,272.689
|4.99%
B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|0.00%
|Total
|0.00%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|cash settlement or physical settlement
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|0.00%
|Total
|0.00%
8. Notifier information
|The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
|X
|A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:
|comp
|Voting rights in % if 3% or higher
|Tools in % if 5% or higher
|Total in % if 5% or higher
|FMR LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Fidelity Management and Research LLC
|3,36%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|FMR LLC
|%
|%
|%
|FIAM Holding LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Fidelity Enterprise Asset Management Company
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|FMR LLC
|%
|%
|%
|FIAM Holding LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Viam LLC
|%
|%
|%
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)
General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:
|Share of voting rights
|Share tools
|total stock
|%
|%
|%
10- Other information:
date
09/16/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.
Media archive at http://www.dgap.de
