DGAP-PVR: home24 SE: Released pursuant to Section 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

home24 SE
Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of WpHG
06.10.2021 / 10:38
Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration
1. Information about the source
|Noun:
|home24 SE
|Street House No.:
|Greifswalder Strasse 212-213
|plz:
|10405
|Location:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299002T3WE6IWG0E854
2. Reason for notification
|X
|Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
|Buying or selling tools
|Change in the total number of voting rights
|Another reason:
3. Information about the notifier
|Legal Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Names of shareholders
With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.
5. Contact start date:
6. Total voting rights
|Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)
|Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
|new
|0.05%
|14.19%
|14.24%
|29273500
|the last message
|2.52%
|13.80%
|16.32%
|/
7. Voting rights details
a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG)
|Beam
|at all
|in a %
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000A14KEB5
|14308
|0%
|0.05%
|Total
|14308
|0.05%
B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|right of summons
|open minded
|506522
|1.73%
|right of use
|3346758
|11.43%
|Total
|3853280
|13.16%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|cash settlement or physical settlement
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|swap, barter
|30.09.2031
|tape
|300988
|1.03%
|Total
|300988
|1.03%
8. Notifier information
|The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
|X
|A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:
|comp
|Voting rights in % if 3% or higher
|Tools in % if 5% or higher
|Total in % if 5% or higher
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs & Company LLC
|%
|11.61%
|11.61%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs (UK) LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs UK Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs International
|%
|%
|%
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)
General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:
|Share of voting rights
|Share tools
|total stock
|%
|%
|%
10- Other information:
date
