DGAP-PVR: home24 SE: Released pursuant to Section 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement. Notification of voting rights 1. Information about the source Noun: home24 SE Street House No.: Greifswalder Strasse 212-213 plz: 10405 Location: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights Buying or selling tools Change in the total number of voting rights Another reason: 3. Information about the notifier Legal Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Names of shareholders With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3. 5. Contact start date:



6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(Summe 7.a.) Share tools

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) total stock

(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG new 0.05% 14.19% 14.24% 29273500 the last message 2.52% 13.80% 16.32% / 7. Voting rights details



a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG) Beam at all in a % directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000A14KEB5 14308 0% 0.05% Total 14308 0.05% B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in% right of summons open minded 506522 1.73% right of use 3346758 11.43% Total 3853280 13.16% B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in% swap, barter 30.09.2031 tape 300988 1.03% Total 300988 1.03% 8. Notifier information The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed. X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company: comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP % % % – % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Company LLC % 11.61% 11.61% – % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) LLC % % % Goldman Sachs UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % % 9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG (Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting: Share of voting rights Share tools total stock % % % 10- Other information: date 10/6/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include legal reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.

