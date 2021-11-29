DGAP-PVR: home24 SE: Publishing in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution throughout Europe | newsletter

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: Home24 SE
home24 SE: Release in accordance with Section 40, Section 1 of WpHG with the intention of distribution throughout Europe
29.11.2021 / 12:45
Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – an EQS Group AG service.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this advertisement.
1. Information about the source
|Noun:
|home24 SE
|Street House No.:
|Greifswalder Strasse 212-213
|plz:
|10405
|Location:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299002T3WE6IWG0E854
2. Reason for notification
|X
|Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
|Buying or selling tools
|Change in the total number of voting rights
|Another reason:
3. Information about the notifier
|Legal person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Names of shareholders
With 3% or more voting rights, if in spite of 3.
|JP Morgan Securities LLC
5. Contact start date:
6. Total voting rights
|Share of voting rights
(summary 7.a.)
|share of tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
|new
|5.01%
|1.69%
|6.70%
|29277442
|the last message
|4.00%
|1,50%
|5.50%
|/
7. Voting rights details
a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG)
|Beam
|at all
|in a %
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000A14KEB5
|1466592
|0.00%
|5.01%
|Total
|1466592
|5.01%
B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt
|instrument art
|Accrual / Forfeiture
|Exercise period/duration
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|0.00%
|Total
|0.00%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 WpHG
|instrument art
|Accrual / Forfeiture
|Exercise period/duration
|cash settlement or physical settlement
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|stock swap
|04/04/2022 – 27/11/2028
|04/04/2022 – 27/11/2028
|tape
|495756
|1.69%
|Total
|495756
|1.69%
8. Information about the notifier
|The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
|X
|Whole chain of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:
|comp
|Voting rights in % if 3% or higher
|Tools in % if 5% or higher
|Total in % if 5% or higher
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|%
|%
|%
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan International Finance Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan Capital Holdings Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan Securities plc
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|%
|%
|%
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan Securities LLC
|4.91%
|%
|%
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only if it is imputed according to Article 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)
General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the General Assembly meeting:
|Share of voting rights
|share of tools
|total stock
|%
|%
|%
10- Other information:
date
11/29/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.
