DGAP-PVR: home24 SE: Publishing in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution throughout Europe | newsletter

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: Home24 SE home24 SE: Release in accordance with Section 40, Section 1 of WpHG with the intention of distribution throughout Europe 29.11.2021 / 12:45

Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – an EQS Group AG service.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this advertisement. Notification of voting rights 1. Information about the source Noun: home24 SE Street House No.: Greifswalder Strasse 212-213 plz: 10405 Location: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights Buying or selling tools Change in the total number of voting rights Another reason: 3. Information about the notifier Legal person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Names of shareholders With 3% or more voting rights, if in spite of 3. JP Morgan Securities LLC 5. Contact start date:



6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(summary 7.a.) share of tools

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) total stock

(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG new 5.01% 1.69% 6.70% 29277442 the last message 4.00% 1,50% 5.50% / 7. Voting rights details



a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG) Beam at all in a % directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000A14KEB5 1466592 0.00% 5.01% Total 1466592 5.01% B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt instrument art Accrual / Forfeiture Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in% 0.00% Total 0.00% B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 WpHG instrument art Accrual / Forfeiture Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in% stock swap 04/04/2022 – 27/11/2028 04/04/2022 – 27/11/2028 tape 495756 1.69% Total 495756 1.69% 8. Information about the notifier The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed. X Whole chain of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company: comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher JPMorgan Chase & Co % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % JP Morgan International Finance Ltd. % % % JP Morgan Capital Holdings Ltd % % % JP Morgan Securities plc % % % – % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % JP Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % JP Morgan Securities LLC 4.91% % % 9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG (Possible only if it is imputed according to Article 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

Total (sixth) voting rights after the General Assembly meeting: Share of voting rights share of tools total stock % % % 10- Other information: date 11/29/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.

Media archive at http://www.dgap.de

