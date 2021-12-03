DGAP-PVR: home24 SE: Publishing in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution throughout Europe | newsletter

Top News

December 3, 2021
DGAP Voting Rights Notice: Home24 SE

home24 SE: Release in accordance with Section 40, Section 1 of WpHG with the intention of distribution throughout Europe

03.12.2021 / 17:06
Notification of voting rights

1. Information about the source

Noun: home24 SE
Street House No.: Greifswalder Strasse 212-213
plz: 10405
Location: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
Buying or selling tools
Change in the total number of voting rights
X Another reason:
A voluntary group report with a threshold value that has been triggered at the level
Company

3. Information about the notifier

Legal person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA

4. Names of shareholders

With 3% or more voting rights, if in spite of 3.

JP Morgan Securities LLC

5. Contact start date:

6. Total voting rights

Share of voting rights
(summary 7.a.)		 share of tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)		 total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
new 5,20% 1,94% 7.15% 292800009
the last message 5,19% 1.70% 6.88% /

7. Voting rights details

a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG)

Beam at all in a %
directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)		 directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KEB5 1523406 0.00% 5,20%
Total 1523406 5,20%

B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt

instrument art Accrual / Forfeiture Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
The internal right to redeem the loaned shares unavailable unavailable 57000 0.19%
Total 57000 0.19%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 WpHG

instrument art Accrual / Forfeiture Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
stock swap 04/04/2022 – 27/11/2028 04/04/2022 – 27/11/2028 tape 512458 1.75%
Total 512458 1.75%

8. Information about the notifier

The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
X Whole chain of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:

comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher
JPMorgan Chase & Co % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
JP Morgan International Finance Ltd. % % %
JP Morgan Capital Holdings Ltd % % %
JP Morgan Securities plc % % %
% % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
JP Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
JP Morgan Securities LLC 5,20% % 5.40%

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only if it is imputed according to Article 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)

General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the General Assembly meeting:

Share of voting rights share of tools total stock
% % %

10- Other information:

date

