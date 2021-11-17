DGAP-PVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Published in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG for distribution throughout Europe | newsletter

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: flatexDEGIRO AG flatexDEGIRO AG: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution throughout Europe 17.11.2021 / 11:00

The issuer is responsible for the content of this advertisement. Notification of voting rights 1. Information about the source Noun: flatexDEGIRO AG Street House No.: Rotfeder-Ring 7 plz: 60327 Location: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757 2. Reason for notification Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights X Buying or selling tools Change in the total number of voting rights X Another reason:

Application of the Trading Book Exemption to Investments in JP Morgan AG Pursuant to 36 (1) WpHG 3. Information about the notifier Legal person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Names of shareholders With 3% or more voting rights, if in spite of 3. 5. Contact start date:



6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(summary 7.a.) share of tools

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) total stock

(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG new 0.99% 1.02% 2,01% 109784548 the last message 1,95% 3.91% 5.86% / 7. Voting rights details



a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG) Beam at all in a % directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000FTG1111 1087224 0.00% 0.99% Total 1087224 0.99% B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt instrument art Accrual / Forfeiture Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in% The right to reconvert the loaned shares unavailable unavailable 839956 0.77% Total 839956 0.77% See also New details about the warship off the Crimea: secret papers found at a bus stop in Great Britain - Politics B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 WpHG instrument art Accrual / Forfeiture Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in% Stock exchange (change of equity) 09/15/2022 – 08/11/2028 09/15/2022 – 08/11/2028 tape 276661 0.25% Total 276661 0.25% 8. Information about the notifier The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed. X Whole chain of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company: comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher JPMorgan Chase & Co % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % JP Morgan International Finance Ltd. % % % JP Morgan Capital Holdings Ltd % % % JP Morgan Securities plc % % % – % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % JP Morgan Broker Holdings Inc. Dealer % % % JP Morgan Securities LLC % % % 9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG (Possible only if it is imputed according to Article 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

Total (sixth) voting rights after the General Assembly meeting: Share of voting rights share of tools total stock % % % 10- Other information: Please note that JP Morgan AG participation is now subject to the 5% trading book exemption. date 11/17/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.

