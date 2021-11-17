DGAP-PVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Published in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG for distribution throughout Europe | newsletter

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution throughout Europe
17.11.2021 / 11:00
1. Information about the source
|Noun:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Street House No.:
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|plz:
|60327
|Location:
|Frankfurt am Main
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
|X
|Buying or selling tools
|Change in the total number of voting rights
|X
|Another reason:
Application of the Trading Book Exemption to Investments in JP Morgan AG Pursuant to 36 (1) WpHG
3. Information about the notifier
|Legal person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Names of shareholders
With 3% or more voting rights, if in spite of 3.
5. Contact start date:
6. Total voting rights
|Share of voting rights
(summary 7.a.)
|share of tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
|new
|0.99%
|1.02%
|2,01%
|109784548
|the last message
|1,95%
|3.91%
|5.86%
|/
7. Voting rights details
a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG)
|Beam
|at all
|in a %
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000FTG1111
|1087224
|0.00%
|0.99%
|Total
|1087224
|0.99%
B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt
|instrument art
|Accrual / Forfeiture
|Exercise period/duration
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|The right to reconvert the loaned shares
|unavailable
|unavailable
|839956
|0.77%
|Total
|839956
|0.77%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 WpHG
|instrument art
|Accrual / Forfeiture
|Exercise period/duration
|cash settlement or physical settlement
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|Stock exchange (change of equity)
|09/15/2022 – 08/11/2028
|09/15/2022 – 08/11/2028
|tape
|276661
|0.25%
|Total
|276661
|0.25%
8. Information about the notifier
|The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
|X
|Whole chain of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:
|comp
|Voting rights in % if 3% or higher
|Tools in % if 5% or higher
|Total in % if 5% or higher
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|%
|%
|%
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan International Finance Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan Capital Holdings Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan Securities plc
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|%
|%
|%
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan Broker Holdings Inc. Dealer
|%
|%
|%
|JP Morgan Securities LLC
|%
|%
|%
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only if it is imputed according to Article 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)
General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the General Assembly meeting:
|Share of voting rights
|share of tools
|total stock
|%
|%
|%
10- Other information:
|Please note that JP Morgan AG participation is now subject to the 5% trading book exemption.
date
11/17/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.
