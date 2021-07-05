Top News

DGAP-PVR: Cherry AG: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

July 5, 2021
Jordan Lambert

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: Cherry AG

05.07.2021 / 17:58
Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement.

Notification of voting rights

1. Information about the source

Noun: Cherry AG
Street House No.: Einsteinstraße 174
plz: 81677
Place: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500DF98AA2E011444

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
Buying or selling tools
Change in the total number of voting rights
Another reason:

3. Information about the notifier

Legal Person: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Registered office, state: Los Angeles, USA

4. Names of shareholders

With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.

SMALLCAP Global Fund, Inc.

5. Contact start date:

6. Total voting rights

Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)		 Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)		 total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
new 4.99% 0.00% 4.99% 24,300,000
the last message not available% not available% not available% /

7. Voting rights details

a. Voting Rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

Beam at all at %
directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)		 directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CRRN9 1,214.642 0.00% 4.99%
sum 1,214.642 4.99%

B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt

instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
%
sum 0.00%

B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W

instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
%
sum 0.00%

8. Notifier information

The notifying party (3.) is neither monitored nor controlled by the other party’s notification to companies that own the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:

comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Research and capital management company 4.99% % 4.99%

9. With a Power of Attorney in accordance with Article 34(3) WpHG

(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)

General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:

Share of voting rights Share tools total stock
% % %

10- Other information:

Date

07/05/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include legal reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.
Media archive at http://www.dgap.de

