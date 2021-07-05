DGAP-PVR: Cherry AG: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: Cherry AG Cherry AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution throughout Europe 05.07.2021 / 17:58

Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement. Notification of voting rights 1. Information about the source Noun: Cherry AG Street House No.: Einsteinstraße 174 plz: 81677 Place: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500DF98AA2E011444 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights Buying or selling tools Change in the total number of voting rights Another reason: 3. Information about the notifier Legal Person: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Registered office, state: Los Angeles, USA 4. Names of shareholders With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3. SMALLCAP Global Fund, Inc. 5. Contact start date:



6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(Summe 7.a.) Share tools

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) total stock

(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG new 4.99% 0.00% 4.99% 24,300,000 the last message not available% not available% not available% / 7. Voting rights details



a. Voting Rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) Beam at all at % directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000A3CRRN9 1,214.642 0.00% 4.99% sum 1,214.642 4.99% B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in% % sum 0.00% B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in% % sum 0.00% 8. Notifier information The notifying party (3.) is neither monitored nor controlled by the other party’s notification to companies that own the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed. X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company: comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Research and capital management company 4.99% % 4.99% 9. With a Power of Attorney in accordance with Article 34(3) WpHG (Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting: Share of voting rights Share tools total stock % % % 10- Other information: Date 07/05/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include legal reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.

