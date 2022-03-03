DGAP-News: Klenico AG: Klenico’s mental health solution now offers diagnostic suggestions based on the internationally recognized ICD-10 standard

DGAP-News: Klenico AG / Keyword(s): Product launch

Klenico AG: Klenico’s mental health solution now offers diagnostic suggestions based on the internationally recognized ICD-10 standard (news with additional features)

02.03.2022 / 08:00

Media release

Zurich, March 2, 2022

Klenico’s mental health solution now offers diagnostic suggestions based on the internationally recognized ICD-10 standard

The digital tool from Klenico, the Swiss digital mental health startup, is complemented by a pioneering function: As the first ever digital tool, the Klenico system now supports users with diagnostic suggestions in accordance with internationally recognized ICD-10 guidelines. Thus Klenico is taking an important step on the path to becoming the leading provider of digital solutions for mental health.

In addition to the previous functionality, the Klenico system now generates specific diagnostic suggestions for most common disorders of adulthood according to the most important global standard for the classification of medical diagnoses, the ICD-10 guideline (“International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems”). Current functions of the system to collect and visualize a patient’s symptoms within a symptom map Laura Heinrich, CEO of Klenico, says, “Intelligent, data-driven diagnostic suggestions are a relief to specialists, with which we can achieve faster and more reliable diagnosis.” The patient’s self-assessment plus a few clicks of the external evaluation are sufficient to establish the diagnosis. This enables the patient to start the appropriate treatment as soon as possible.”

Klenico is the first and to date only company whose system enables intelligent psychodiagnostics through ICD-10 classification. The system is therefore particularly suitable for ensuring the quality of diagnoses in large practices or clinics as well as for psychotherapists in training.

Laura Henrich adds: “We are convinced that digital solutions will change the healthcare sector dramatically and that mental illness diagnosis powered by digital tools will be recognized as the best solution within a few years. With this functionality implemented, Klenico is in an ideal position to take advantage of these healthcare advancements. »

About Clinico

Klenico is a start-up from the University of Zurich that offers smart, CE-certified software that accurately records mental health problems, clearly displays them on symptom maps, generates diagnostic suggestions, and enables rapid, targeted support and treatment.