sport

DFB-Pokal: Wolfsburg threatens the Australian Cup after changing Mohammedi

August 8, 2021
Eileen Curry

Wolfsburg trembles over their qualification to the second round of the DFB Cup – despite beating Bryusen Münster 3-1 after extra time. the reason? Wolves coach Mark van Bommel changed his sixth player in the 103rd minute with Swiss Admir Mohammadi.

A tradeoff can be very important at a later time. Because the wolves have already exchanged three times in the regular season. regular so far. Van Bommel brings in three new players in overtime.

