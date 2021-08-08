DFB-Pokal: Wolfsburg threatens the Australian Cup after changing Mohammedi

14/1 Admir Mehmedi (right) One change was too much.

Wolfsburg trembles over their qualification to the second round of the DFB Cup – despite beating Bryusen Münster 3-1 after extra time. the reason? Wolves coach Mark van Bommel changed his sixth player in the 103rd minute with Swiss Admir Mohammadi.

A tradeoff can be very important at a later time. Because the wolves have already exchanged three times in the regular season. regular so far. Van Bommel brings in three new players in overtime.

According to the laws, one Muhammadi is too much. Referee Dingert noted the error in his report. Is Monster protesting now? If so, she has a good chance of being accepted. Then Wolfsburg will have to say goodbye to the DFB Cup in a stupid way.

Even before the prostitution exchange, Renato Stephen returned after recovering from an injury. Argauer in the starting line-up. Kevin Mbabo is the third Swiss in the group after 60 minutes.

Frankfurt with disaster

In Frankfurt, the post-Adi Hütter era (51) began with disaster. In the first round of the German FA Cup, the team of Swiss midfield strategist Djibril Sow (24) failed with a score of 0: 2 at SV Waldhof Mannheim. The Swiss plays against a third-tier team.

Sylvain Widmer (28) is having an exciting debut for FSV Mainz against SV Elversberg. The regional league is close to the big bang twice. In normal time, the favorite player equals in the 89th minute only. After Elversberg took the lead again, Jonathan Burkhardt (21) saved his colors in a penalty shootout. At this point, Widmer was no longer in the field. In the end, Mainz happily reigned 8:7.