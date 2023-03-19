Devils defeated by Panthers – Successful return to Niedereiter – Concerns about Josie – Sport

Nino Niederreiter wins the NHL with Winnipeg in Nashville. Romain José does not return to the opponent’s ice after the first period. New Jersey loses.

At the end of February, Nino Niederreiter was traded from the Nashville Predators to the Winnipeg Jets. Now it was up to Currier to see his former teammates again. But in a 3-2 win after extra time, the striker didn’t have much impact on the match and didn’t collect any scorer points.

The Jets came back twice from behind before Neil Bionic handed the visitors the winner 55 seconds into overtime.

legend: Victory among his former teammates

What happened to Josie?

There is a question mark behind Roman Jose. The Nashville captain did not return to the ice after the first period. Nothing is officially known about the causes. There was no medical update from Predators. It appears that it is still under investigation. More information will follow on Sunday.

Devils with their third straight loss

“I’m ashamed of what we’ve done to our goalkeeper,” said Devils manager Lindy Roof. By this he meant Akira Schmid, who despite making 37 saves had to be defeated 4 times. In the end, the Devils lost 4-2 at the Florida Panthers, their third straight bankruptcy. Nico Hischier had put New Jersey up 1-0 with his 29th goal of the season, while Jesper Bokvist doubled. But Florida turned the game around in just two and a half minutes.

In addition to Hischier and Schmid, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler also played for New Jersey, but did not score.

Sutter scores, but loses to Malgin

In the second “Swiss Duel,” Dennis Malgin celebrated his Colorado Avalanche’s 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings with Beus Sutter. While Malgin, assisted by Nathan McKinnon 2:1 (28th), contributed to the Avalanche’s fifth straight win, Sutter scored the only goal for the home side with a 1:1 (seventh) goal. The Zurich striker scored with an accurate shot for the twelfth time this season.