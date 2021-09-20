Development is not in trouble despite the delay

According to earlier rumors, the release of “Battlefield 2042” It was recently postponed for a month. Instead of October, the shooter will be shooting only in November.

Not the first rodeo

But this does not mean that production is in trouble. This was pointed out by Jim Hejl, Senior Software Developer at EA. Accordingly, it only requires a slightly longer development time.

“Hey, I am really grateful for the support from the community regarding the new 2042 dates,” he said. “It’s good that you trust us. And so should you. It’s a solid game. It’s not my first rodeo. It’s not a project in trouble.

However, postponement can also have an effect on the testing phases. Insider Tom Henderson predicts that the start of the beta release could also be delayed – from September to October. What is the effect of this delay on the release version is open.

The developers did not initially specify an exact date for the beta version of “Battlefield 2042”. However, Tom Henderson believes that testing could begin on October 6, 2021.

Regarding the postponement of ‘Battlefield 2042’, DICE Studio GM Oskar Gabrielson recently stated: “Developing the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has presented our development teams with unexpected challenges. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would get back together in our studios on their way. to version”.

Given that current conditions do not allow this and teams will be working from home, DICE felt it was important to take the extra time to make the vision of “Battlefield 2042” a reality for players.

More about Battlefield 2042:

"Battlefield 2042" will appear after the delay on November 19, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.





