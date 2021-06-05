Details became known from the Secret Service’s UFO report | free press

Washington (AFP) – Most of the more than 120 phenomena observed by US Navy pilots in the past 20 years cannot be traced back to the US military nor to US state technology.

The New York Times quoted government officials a corresponding intelligence report – according to the officials, the findings mean that the government cannot rule out that the phenomena observed by military pilots are extraterrestrial spacecraft. However, there is also no evidence that extraterrestrials have actually been observed.

According to the newspaper, an unclassified version of the report is expected to be submitted to the US Congress on June 25.

It’s a report issued by the Department of Defense in cooperation with intelligence agencies, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday. As far as you know, the work is not yet complete. She referred to the Ministry of Defense for further inquiries. Psaki emphasized that the government basically takes any information about any aircraft intrusion into US airspace – whether identified or unidentified – very seriously. Each hint will be followed.

Former President Barack Obama recently fueled a long-standing fascination in the United States with UFOs (short for “unidentified flying object”). On a CBS talk show, he said, “What’s true, and I’m serious here, is that there are pictures and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what.”