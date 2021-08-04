Despite the record: the men’s quad bike missed the medal

Theo Reinhardt (Berlin), Felix Gross (Leipzig), Leon Rode (Hamburg) and Dominic Weinstein (Villingen Schwenningen) were suspended on Tuesday in Ezo in their 3:48,861 campaign against Canada. They were less than the old German record by a second and a half, but that was not enough to reach the medals. Italy, with superstar Filippo Gana, set a world record in 3:42.307 minutes.