DeSantis embarrasses himself at the start of the campaign with Elon Musk

The far-right has picked up an online chat with Elon Musk for his “big announcement”.

At first there were always problems with the sound. The governor of South Florida got rid of his letter. “I am running for president to lead our great American comeback.” The 44-year-old said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

DeSantis is Donald Trump’s biggest internal rival. He wants to be a Republican candidate in the White House. To do so, however, he must win a primary against former President Trump and other candidates in his party. Trump had already announced in November that he would run for the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis’ announcement was actually planned for 6 p.m. on Twitter — of all things, the platform Trump once used excessively. But the live conference that Musk moderated kept getting cut off. It wasn’t until about 20 minutes later that the event resumed and DeSantis began to speak.

Even conservative US broadcaster Fox News called DeSantis’ ad, which caused much fanfare, a “Twitter disaster.”

Like Trump, DeSantis is on the right wing of the party and shares similar hardline positions. However, he is less known for scandals, loss of control, and political chaos than for being disciplined, calculating, and considerate. For those in the party fed up with Trump’s antics, DeSantis is seen as a viable alternative.

A few years ago, Trump was a mentor to DeSantis. And now the 76-year-old former president feels threatened by the younger applicant. With blunt words, Trump fired at his opponent again on Wednesday. See also Why these unlucky lottery players aren't millionaires today

Instead of being grateful, DeSantis attacks the man who saved his career. This is what was said in one of the two videos.

There is only one person who can make America great again – Donald Trump. During his time in the White House, he was already able to prove it.