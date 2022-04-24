Dense forest fires destroyed many homes

WWildfires have destroyed or damaged many homes in the southwestern United States and forced thousands to flee their homes. New Mexico is currently the hardest-hit state, with Governor Michael Logan Grisham declaring a state of emergency in five counties due to 20 active fires. On Saturday (local time), it said more than 200 buildings had burned down. The authorities called on residents of several towns to leave their homes and go to safety.

At first there was no information about the exact source of the fire. She added that years of drought, high temperatures and strong winds with speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour led to the spread of the fires. Two fires broke out east of the provincial capital of Santa Fe, destroying an area of ​​about 170 square kilometers, fire officials said. It is alarming that there were already such severe fires in April. “Our high-stakes season started incredibly early and dangerously,” the governor said.

Several fires also broke out in neighboring Arizona. Local authorities said 30 homes were killed in the fire near Flagstaff. Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency in the Coconino region on Thursday. NBC News reported that about 2,000 firefighters are deployed in both states. Across the country, wildfires have already destroyed an area of ​​about 4,000 square kilometers this year – about twice as much as in the same period last year.