World

Denmark: The last mink was dug

July 12, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/10

    In November 2020, a mutation of the coronavirus was detected in cattle breeders in Denmark.

  • 2/10

    Since the mutation can also be dangerous for humans, the government decided to kill millions of animals …

  • 10/10

    So the government decided to exhume the animals again once they were no longer in danger of infection.

On Monday morning, the last bodies of the killed fur animals were removed from their graves at a military facility near Culfra in central Jutland and taken to the crematorium.

As the responsible food authority Fødevarestyrelsen announced on Sunday, the excavation of more than 13,000 tons of animal remains from the long mass graves will be completed as planned.

Publication date: 07/11/2021, 6:26 pm مساء

Last update: 07/11/2021, 6:26 pm

READ  After the summit in Geneva, Biden and Putin appeared separately in front of the cameras

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *