Denmark: The last mink was dug

1/10 In November 2020, a mutation of the coronavirus was detected in cattle breeders in Denmark.

2/10 Since the mutation can also be dangerous for humans, the government decided to kill millions of animals …















10/10 So the government decided to exhume the animals again once they were no longer in danger of infection.

On Monday morning, the last bodies of the killed fur animals were removed from their graves at a military facility near Culfra in central Jutland and taken to the crematorium.

As the responsible food authority Fødevarestyrelsen announced on Sunday, the excavation of more than 13,000 tons of animal remains from the long mass graves will be completed as planned.

Then, the areas will be returned to the shape they were in before the mink was buried en masse.

Buried animals must be excavated

The Danish government decided in early November 2020 to kill about 15 million ores planted in the country. The reason for this is that the coronavirus has mutated in animals and passed to humans.