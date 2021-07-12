Denmark: The last mink was dug

On Monday morning, the last bodies of the killed fur animals were removed from their graves at a military facility near Culfra in central Jutland and taken to the crematorium.
As the responsible food authority Fødevarestyrelsen announced on Sunday, the excavation of more than 13,000 tons of animal remains from the long mass graves will be completed as planned.
Then, the areas will be returned to the shape they were in before the mink was buried en masse.
Buried animals must be excavated
The Danish government decided in early November 2020 to kill about 15 million ores planted in the country. The reason for this is that the coronavirus has mutated in animals and passed to humans.
About four million animals bred for their fur have been buried at two military facilities, but many have returned to the surface during the decomposition process. The majority of Danish parliamentary parties had agreed at the end of 2020 that minks would be dug up again and removed when they no longer posed a risk of infection. This work began in May. (SDA)
