Denmark challenges England to a 1-1 draw

England won the series early European Football Championship He lost and lost a lot in the second match as well. Gareth Southgate’s side were unable to overcome a 1-1 (1-1) draw against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday, and must therefore continue to fear for a potential round of 16 match against angry host Germany. A 1-1 draw between Slovenia and Serbia earlier in the evening made the race for a place in Group C even more exciting.

The goal of Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane (18th minute) in front of 47,000 spectators was not enough for the uninspiring Three Lions. For the Danes, Morten Hjulmand (34) scored a wonderful equalizer after a poor pass from Kane.

While England can at least plan to qualify with four points, Denmark, Slovenia (two points each) and Serbia (one point) have everything on the line on Tuesday (9pm kick-off).

The group runner-up will meet Germany in the round of 16, provided that Germany national team against Switzerland Makes the group win perfect. But the English can win the group on their own if they beat Slovenia.

England coach Gareth Southgate was not particularly impressed by the lively discussions about his team's overly defensive orientation in his team's home country. Instead, his side went into a wait-and-see mode, finishing with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

The lead remains in the hands of the European Championship favorites: after Viktor Christiansen was oblivious, Kyle Walker broke down the baseline on the right. His assist reached Bayern star Kane, who only had to strike the ball from close range. It was Kane’s first goal in the European Championship qualifying round in his eighth appearance.

As a result, England did not gain self-confidence, but declined even further. At this stage, the match seemed stagnant, frustrating, and unworthy of a European Championship title challenger.

A powerful shot from Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind (32) was blocked by Marc Guehi. But with the next action the equalizer fell. After a failed pass from Kane in the middle, Hjulmand shone and scored the dream goal from a distance of 30 meters.

After that, Southgate’s team improved. A deflected shot from Declan Rice (51st) and a header from Bukayo Saka (53rd) caused some danger. But things became difficult for the Danes when Phil Foden hit the post with a powerful shot from his left foot (56th minute).

Southgate then changed his attacking forces, Kane, Saka and Foden, simultaneously, but even with the new forces, it was no longer enough to win. Instead, the Danes were pressing for the winning goal and were unlucky with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot (85).

