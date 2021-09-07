Demonstration in Kabul: Taliban beat women with sticks

1/6 Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday.

2/6 Among other things, they demonstrated against the Taliban.





5/6 Here: a woman waving the Afghan flag.

6/6 In order to keep the protesters away, the Taliban were said to have fired warning shots.

Local media reported that Taliban security forces briefly detained their employees. The demonstrators raised banners saying “Pakistan – Pakistan – out of Afghanistan” or “Freedom” as shown in the TV pictures. According to a BBC correspondent, protesters claimed that Pakistan helped the Taliban occupy Banjir province, which fell to the Islamists on Monday after days of fighting. Many also referred to the visit of Pakistan’s intelligence chief, Faiz Hamid, who met with the Taliban leadership in Kabul on Sunday and Monday.

Many Afghans, including former government representatives, expressed their conviction that Pakistan supported and assisted the Taliban in their recent military campaign in which they forcibly took control of the country. Islamabad denies this.

National uprising

In a video of the protest on Twitter, a man said: “This is Kabul, men and women in the streets chanting against Pakistan and against the Taliban.” The calls of “Freedom” can be heard again. Perhaps this is a reference to the support of Ahmed Masoud, who led the armed National Resistance Front in Banjir and who has been in hiding since the Taliban took over the province by force. On Monday, he had called all Afghans for a national uprising in an audio message, and shortly thereafter he tweeted only the word “freedom”.

Several television stations and local media said that the Taliban detained their employees for several hours. ToloNews said a photographer was released about three hours later and that his camera and protest footage were returned to him.

Instructor on the situation on the site: “People would rather die than stay here.”( 01:52 )

Shots and punches

A foreign journalist tweeted a video showing the Taliban firing in the air to drive away protesters. He wrote in his comment on the video that the Islamists also beat the demonstrators. A video circulated on social media shows a Taliban fighter beating several women.

There were also reports of protests from Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Koh Virus in central Afghanistan. A civil rights activist from Virus Koh said the Taliban prevented local media from covering the demonstration. There have been several demonstrations in Afghanistan since the Islamists came to power. The protest in Kabul on Tuesday was the largest and most significant to date.

“Basic View Collapse”

Ahead of a humanitarian donor conference for Afghanistan scheduled for Monday, the United Nations Office of Emergency Assistance (OCHA) said it needs $606 million for the country by the end of the year. “Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing. OSHA spokesman Jens Larkey said in Geneva on Tuesday that food aid and other life-saving supplies were running out. Aid organizations want to use the money to save nearly 11 million people from starvation and ensure their survival.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said on Tuesday, during a visit to the Gulf Emirate of Qatar, that the United States is in contact with the Taliban to evacuate more people from the country. The goal is that more chartered flights can leave the country safely. The Taliban had promised to allow all those with travel documents to leave Afghanistan. Blinken also praised Qatar’s role in the evacuations in recent weeks. No country did more than Qatar. (SDA / bra)