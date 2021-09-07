World

Demonstration in Kabul: Taliban beat women with sticks

September 7, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/6

    Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday.

  • 2/6

    Among other things, they demonstrated against the Taliban.

  • 5/6

    Here: a woman waving the Afghan flag.

  • 6/6

    In order to keep the protesters away, the Taliban were said to have fired warning shots.

Local media reported that Taliban security forces briefly detained their employees. The demonstrators raised banners saying “Pakistan – Pakistan – out of Afghanistan” or “Freedom” as shown in the TV pictures. According to a BBC correspondent, protesters claimed that Pakistan helped the Taliban occupy Banjir province, which fell to the Islamists on Monday after days of fighting. Many also referred to the visit of Pakistan’s intelligence chief, Faiz Hamid, who met with the Taliban leadership in Kabul on Sunday and Monday.

Many Afghans, including former government representatives, expressed their conviction that Pakistan supported and assisted the Taliban in their recent military campaign in which they forcibly took control of the country. Islamabad denies this.

