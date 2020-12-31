Democrats are putting off defense bill over stimulus check fight with McConnell

McConnell in particular criticized progressive Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) For inflicting collateral damage on the defense bill in the stimulus battle. Sanders is leading the indictment with Conservative Senator Josh Hawley (R) for $ 2,000 for the stimulus measures, which were overwhelmingly approved in the House of Representatives earlier this week at Trump’s request. Trump mocked the stimulus legislation, which he finally signed into law on Sunday, that would give Americans only $ 600 in incentive checks.

McConnell said of Sanders: “The Senate will not allow our national security to be derailed, and surely it will not be Senators who have spent years, literally, years trying to strengthen America’s capabilities while our opponents continue to intensify them.”

Majority leader who is effective exclude In considering a bill to examine the House stimulus pass, it sought to combine the stimulus boost with unrelated provisions intended to placate Trump’s demands to address legal protections for tech companies and his unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

“The ball is in McConnell’s court.” “All he has to do is give us a vote for or against us,” said Sanders, who Hawley has joined in the bipartisan campaign.

McConnell said the House bill on stimulus controls “has no realistic way to pass the Senate quickly,” even as Trump continues to harass McConnell and the Republican Party leaders over their refusal to keep pace with his demands.

While the final vote was postponed, top Democrats confirmed their support for the defense bill in the Senate floor this week. But they added that the Chamber should also address the issue of increased stimulus checks – and indicated that they would still try to push forward with the version passed by the House of Representatives this week on the stimulus checks.

“There is a very simple solution to this dilemma: Leader McConnell should put both measures to a vote and let the chips fall where they can,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (DNY). “I think both measures – defense bypass and $ 2,000 worth of checks for American families – will be passed on.”

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) predicted that the Senate would follow the House of Representatives and override the veto power Trump used against the defense bill, describing it as a matter of “how long people want to extend that.”

“I think we know what the outcome will be,” Cornin told reporters. “As I always say, we can do it the hard or the easy way, and a lot of times we choose the hard way.”

Trump vetoed the defense bill over his efforts to remove those statutory shields, even after the legislation passed both houses of a bipartisan supermajority earlier this month.

Despite the stimulus impasse, overriding the veto is still slowly advancing in the Senate. Senators easily voted 80 to 12 p.m. Wednesday to start considering the measure.

McConnell then pooled votes over the veto, with a final vote in the new year likely to come just hours before the new Congress is sworn in on Sunday. A number of special military pay and benefits measures will also temporarily expire after December 31 if the bill is not on the books by then.

Unless senators agree to hold the vote sooner, a procedural vote of 60 will take place on Friday followed by an additional 30 hours of debate, prompting the final vote to override the veto until Saturday.

The president has also objected to provisions in the National Defense Act that would force the renaming of bases that honor Confederate leaders and limit his efforts to reduce US troop levels in Afghanistan and Europe.

On Monday, the House of Representatives voted to override Trump’s veto of 322 to 87 strikes.

The Senate is expected to follow suit. It is unclear how many Republicans would endorse Trump and switch votes when overtaken, although a large number of Republican senators would have to reverse course to have the bill rescinded.

If the Senate could muster a two-thirds majority to override Trump’s veto, Congress would have delivered a rare legislative reprimand to the president – the first to veto his presidency. Trump vetoed a law to stop the use of Pentagon funding to build a border wall and to suppress accelerated arms sales to the Middle East, but lawmakers never came close to repealing the veto.