World

Delta Plus Coronavirus variant AY.4.2. Installed in Switzerland

October 22, 2021
Esmond Barker

    The number of coronavirus cases is rising again. The number of hospital admissions is also increasing again.

    There is also a new virus variant: YA.4.2, known as Delta Plus.

    However, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, 49, is concerned and has brought together a group of health experts for an urgent meeting.

    In the UK, the numbers are growing again: six per cent of all infections can be traced back to the more contagious Delta Plus type.

Two letters, two numbers: AY.4.2. This is the scientific name for the new variant of the delta mutation of the coronavirus, which virologists and epidemiologists are currently watching closely. “Delta Plus”, as it is also called a mutant, was first discovered in Great Britain. What distinguishes Delta Plus? The delta variant is 10 to 15 percent more contagious than the already highly contagious delta variant.

Blick has answers to the most pressing questions.

