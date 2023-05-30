Delay: A Turkish minister and passengers argue on a Boeing 737

A dispute broke out between passengers on a delayed Boeing 737-800 operated by budget Turkish Airlines Anadolujet. One of them was the country’s finance minister.

Unfortunately, quarrels between passengers are not uncommon. On the other hand, it is extremely rare for a minister to intervene. This is what happened now in Türkiye – according to the newspaper Independent Turkish On Turkish Airlines flight TK7259 from Ankara to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen on the evening of May 29.

A Boeing 737-800 of the Turkish low-cost airline Anadolujet was in use. According to the airline, the plane was able to take off later due to weather conditions, as were the other machines. But some passengers accused the plane of waiting for Finance Minister Noureddine al-Nabati, who was sitting in the front row.

Also a political slogan

Some passengers also chanted “law, law and justice”, a slogan recently carried by opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Al-Nabati replied, “The Justice and Development Party won the elections, and President Erdogan won, so he absorbed it, my brother.”

The plane finally arrived in Istanbul, about an hour and 15 minutes late.

Here is a video of the battle of words: