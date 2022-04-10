DEG wins after turbulent days – Germany

Harold Criss has had a tough few days. © Düsseldorfer EG

A victory for the coach: The Düsseldorfer EG players assigned their coach Harold Kreis the quarter-finals of the German Ice Hockey League qualifiers.

The former German defender missed the first two matches of the first round of qualifying against the Nürnberg Ice Tigers because he had to take care of urgent family matters in his native Canada. “I could not fully follow the first two matches,” the 63-year-old said on Friday evening. magenta sport After his team decisive 3: 1 in Nuremberg.

“Harry is back. It’s really great that we were able to give him this win,” said Captain Alex Barta, who also spoke of moving moments in the DEG dressing room after the last preliminary round match in Augsburg (0:3). Chris then told his players about The reason he had to travel to Canada in a short time.” After the match in Augsburg, it was very touching for us. “It wasn’t nice,” Barta added. “But we handled it well. We are glad we managed it well.”

Now against Munich

Thomas Dulac, Chris’ assistant, took care of Dusseldorf in the first two playoff matches against Nuremberg (3:2 and 5:6 after overtime). Chris is now back in the gang and after a turbulent week looking forward to at least a few hours of rest before continuing on Sunday (7:00pm) at EHC Red Bull Munich, and a runner-up in the preliminary round. Then three wins are necessary to progress.

Of course, DEG is then a blatant intruder. For Chris, this could be the Dusseldorf coach’s last game. After a total of six years as coach of the eight-time German champions, he transfers to Schwenninger Wild Wings for next season. His successor in Dusseldorf is Swede Roger Hanson. This has not been officially confirmed by the club.