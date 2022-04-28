science

Deforestation: the destruction of the tropical forest is progressing

April 28, 2022
Faye Stephens

About 3.75 million hectares of tropical forests were destroyed worldwide last year. This means that an area the size of a football field is lost every six seconds. This is the result of a recent calculation conducted by the Washington World Resources Institute (WRI) in collaboration with researchers from the University of Maryland. The WRI report is based on data from the online platform Global Forest Watch, which provides data on how forest landscapes have changed around the world since 2014.

