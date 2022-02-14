Defense Secretary Austin on the importance of diversity

On February 10, 2022, on the occasion of black historical month A roundtable discussion was held at the White House, attended by six black Cabinet members. US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on experiences over the course of his career and commented on the importance of diversity.

In addition to the Secretary of Defense, Cabinet members Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Michael S. Reagan, Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Chalanda De Young, Acting Secretary of Budget and Administration, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the US Permanent Mission at the United Nations, and Cecilia Ross, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Austin, who served as a professional officer for 41 years, joined the US Army as a cadet at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. There he found that his first mentor would be Henry O. Flipper, the academy’s first black graduate.

“The first difficulty to be overcome was to go to West Point and graduate there,” Austin told the other cabinet members. The Secretary of Defense stated that Flipper, who graduated from West Point in 1877, like him, was from Thomasville, Georgia.

“what [Flipper] He had to pass to get his degree and become an officer in the US Army, and the sacrifices he made were extraordinary.” “And I think if he could do that at that time, I would definitely be able to do that too. [Er] He was a great role model for me,” Austin said, noting that he had many mentors throughout his career.

Austin rose to the rank of four-star general in the US Army and retired after serving as Commander in Chief of US Central Command.

“I really liked my job,” he said of his military career. “I loved being with the soldiers, I loved driving, I loved being part of a great team and part of something bigger than me.”

According to Austin, this passion for the military allowed him to do what it took, and put in the time and effort needed to become good at what he did. “After 41 years, I took off his uniform. As you know, a little over a year ago, I had the opportunity to be part of the team at [Präsident Joe Biden] to become. I feel really lucky to be part of a team again.”

Commenting on President Biden’s progress on diversity, the Secretary of Defense said he “couldn’t underestimate the signal he gave. And I personally know the president is committed to this cause.” During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden pledged to create the most diverse Cabinet in the nation’s history.

Austin is honored to be the first African American defenderMinister of Education “.

As the 28th US Secretary of Defense, he does not want to be the last African-American Secretary of Defense. “I want to make sure I create the right conditions for young people to be thereYou really have someone he can relate to and say, ‘I can be like him’. or “I can get a successful job at the Department of Defense.”

The Secretary of Defense said he thinks about defending the United States 24 hours a day, every day. “I have a great team supporting me in that,” he added.

Among other things, Austin wants to make sure the environment at the US Department of Defense is as inclusive as possible. “Diversity is very important to us. … The military has led the way in many cases. As for diversity, I have to compromise.Make sure we continue to make progress. For me, diversity means being invited to the ball. Then inclusion actually means being asked to dance.”

The Minister also wants to make sure that the US Department of Defense is not only among those underThere is diversity in the n and middle ranks, but the environment at the management level is also diverse and inclusive.

“I think this government is very inclusive,” Austin said. “Every time I meet with members of the Cabinet, I feel welcome and with my colleagues whom I can work with, trust and rely on.”

original text: Austin talks about the importance of diversity at the White House Roundtable > DoD > DoD News