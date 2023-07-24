Deep Sea Mining: Negotiations on Regulations Failed

ISAs have been working for years on a set of rules for deep-sea mining that do justice to countries’ conflicting interests. So far they have not reached a consensus-based solution, as the inconclusive consultations in Kingston showed. There were legal reasons behind trying to strike a deal in the Jamaican capital: Two years earlier, the Pacific state of Nauru had announced it wanted to apply for a mining permit, which put the Homeland Security Act under pressure. According to the International Law of the Sea, the ISA now had two years to find a regulation. This deadline expired one day before the start of the session, on July 9.

The tiny Pacific nation of Nauru acts as a state sponsor for a subsidiary of the Canadian conglomerate Metal company on me. The company is the first to commercially exploit deep-sea mineral deposits and is also the most technologically advanced. The planned mining area is located in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a particularly large and rich field of manganese nodules between Mexico and Hawaii.

According to the Spiegel report, the consensus outcome has been vaguely delayed until 2025. It is also unclear how any funding requests will be handled until then. According to media reports, the maritime authority hopes the unresolved issue of liability will deter states like Nauru from filing applications now: Without a binding set of rules, states could be held liable for environmental damage caused by deep-sea mining.