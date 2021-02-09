Death of Mary Wilson: Supremes singer passed away at age 76 – musician

She was one of the most successful American musicians of the 1960s: Mary Wilson. The soul singer passed away on Monday at the age of 76. Along with lead singer Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, she was a part of The Supremes.

The trio scored an amazing 12 songs in the US between 1964 and 1969. Almost like the Beatles!



The Supremes 1964 (vl): Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana RossPhoto: Pa / dpa



The three women formed the band in 1959, initially under the name The Primettes. Wilson was the only one who stayed with him until he disbanded in 1977. However, with her solo projects after that, she was not able to build on the success she was having at the time.

Supremes was one of the most important figures in the legendary Motown music brand.

Motown President Perry Gordy was “deeply shocked and saddened to hear the death of an important member of the Motown family”. For him, Wilson (along with Ross) was a true superstar himself. “I have worked hard to further the Supremes legacy over the years.”

Mary Wilson was married from 1974 to 1981 and has three children. Her son Raphael died in a car accident in 1994 at the age of 14. Children remained close to her heart, so she became involved in charity and adopted her cousin.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, where she last lived. The cause of death is not yet known.