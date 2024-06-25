DCC support and patches for Linux 6.11

AMD is still making all the necessary preparations for the introduction of the GFX12 generation (“RDNA 4”) and has now provided more patches for the upcoming free operating system kernel Linux 6.11, which, among other things, supports DCC (“Delta Color Compression”) promised for graphics cards From the Radeon RX 8000 series. Otherwise the submissions read less exciting.







Delta Color Compression (“DCC”) It is a technology used in modern graphics cards to reduce memory bandwidth and power consumption when displaying graphics. DCC works by compressing the differences between adjacent color values, called delta, rather than storing the absolute color values ​​themselves. This means that much less data is stored in graphics memory, which increases efficiency and improves performance.

There are expected to be Radeon RX 8800, 8700 and 8600

The RDNA 4 GPU specifications are consistent with previous rumours, which have also been confirmed from a wide range of sources. Accordingly, the two new Navi 4X GPUs should be able to offer the following technical specifications when fully expanded.

Navi 48 (“GFX1201”)

64 compute units (“CUs”)

128 Raster Operating Processors (“ROPs”)

4,096 stream processors (“SMs”)

64MB AMD Infinity cache

Mold size 270 mm²

275 watts

Navi 44 (“GFX1200”)

32 compute units (“CUs”)

64 Raster Operating Processors (“ROPs”)

2,048 stream processors (“SMs”)

32MB AMD Infinity Cache

Mold size 145 mm²

150 watts

Accordingly, the Radeon RX 8800, 8700 and 8600 series graphics cards are expected to be cancelled, while the Radeon RX 8900 with Navi 41 is said to have been cancelled.

AMD Radeon RX 8900 XTX: Navi 41 shows what could have been

The latest patches, which are intended to bring the upcoming Linux kernel 6.11, are not spectacular, but they prove that the path followed so far and the exemplary cooperation associated with it in terms of open source will continue. Radeon GPUs are often the first choice in Linux.

