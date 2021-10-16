Dbrand stops selling PS5 skins after Sony issued legal threats

It’s not just a small business Face Sony’s wrath after sale PlayStation 5 interfaces. inflamed Tells the edge Sale of PS5 “Darkplates” has been halted after Sony issued a cease and desist letter earlier this year threatening legal action over alleged design and trademark violations. Visit Dbrands product page Now you will only see links to news and testimonials.

Dbrand does not fall gently. in reddit WayThe company claimed that it was subject to the demands of “terrorists…for the time being.” I thought customers had the right to modify the hardware with third-party components and speculated that Sony might either push to sell its own covers or charge fees. The company has not categorically said that it plans to resume sales, but said it will speak soon.

Whatever Dbrand’s intentions, this removes an important option (although It’s not your only option) to customize PS5. The question is whether Sony can stop third-party sales entirely. Because the facade panels are designed to be Easy to remove They are nothing more than plastic covers. This dbrand has been likened to replacing a broken F-150 truck bumper with an aftermarket part – you have the right to choose which parts to use for repairs or cosmetic upgrades, and Ford can’t sue just for an unofficial bumper. It wouldn’t be surprising if there was a final legal battle over Sony’s policies.