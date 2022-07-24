Day 9 of the World Cup: Mihambo flies to the long jump final without any problems

Status: 07/24/2022 01:01 AM

Favorite favorite Malaika Mihambo reached the long jump final at the World Athletics Championships without any issues. But in the decathlon, German athletes still struggled. A glimpse of the ninth day of competition in Eugene.

Women’s Long Jump Qualifier: Sovereign Mihambo

Germany’s big gold hopeful, Malaika Mihambo, kicked off the weekend at the World Cup in Eugene with a solid performance. In the long jump qualifiers, the Olympic champion and defending champion jumped 6.84 meters on the first attempt and easily surpassed the 6.75 meters required for Monday’s final (2:50 a.m. CET). “That was the goal,” Mihambo said. “Everything went the way we imagined it. I felt very good, it was a good competition.” The 28-year-old noted her potential, leaving a proud 17cm tall on the jump.

Best of the Year, Brooke Buschkull (Australia), also qualified for the final with a 6.76m jump. The best player in the playoffs was American Quinsha Borks, who jumped 6.86 m – but only on the third attempt. Merle Homer (Göttingen) was well below her personal best with 6.09m and did not reach the final.

Women’s long jump qualification result (Group A)

Women’s long jump qualification result (Group B)

Decathlon: DLV athletes are still struggling

After the first three strokes of the decathlon, defending champion Niklas Cole took 20th and penultimate place in the provisional standings with 2407 points. 11.22 seconds over 100 meters, 7.13 meters in the long jump and 14.52 meters on the shot were a mediocre performance. However, Cowell is considered the second day man with his own strength in javelin throwing. Olympic champion Damien Warner (Canada) has so far risen to his favorite role (2846), while French world record holder Kevin Mayer is fifth (2680).

Surprisingly, World Cup newcomer Leo Neugebauer was the best German in ninth place (2611). Former World Cup bronze medalist Kai Kazmiric is 13th with 2497 points, and Tim Nowak of Ulm is currently (2367).

The result of the overall ranking in the decathlon

Women’s 100m Hurdles: Elimination of defender Nia Ali

Defending champion Nia Ali surprisingly missed the semi-finals at the 100m hurdles. The American stumbled and crossed the finish line only after 19.73 seconds.

The fastest was Nigerian Toby Amosan, who set an African record of 12.40 seconds. With USA’s Alia Armstrong (12.48), Olympic champion Yasmin Camacho Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.52), Jamaican-British Anderson (12.59) and world record holder Kendra Harrison (12.60), the other candidates didn’t give up on nudity. The semi-finals (2.10am CST) and finals (4am CST) will take place on Monday evening.