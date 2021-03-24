Davis Cup: ÖTV is still hoping for a portion of the final

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been decided that the final 18-nation tournament, which is scheduled to take place from November 25 to December 5, will not be held in Madrid alone.

From Austria, Innsbruck with Olympiahal is the favorites for the F mt groups Austria, Germany and Serbia as well as Group C with France, Great Britain and the Czech Republic. According to a report by “Tiroler Tageszeitung” (“TT”), London is the only competitor for these two groups.

Altitude can be an issue

Rise speaks to Innsbruck in terms of equal opportunity. Madrid is approximately 670 meters high, almost 100 meters higher than Innsbruck. Since the bouncing behavior of balls at sea level (as in London) is very different, and from the semi-finals onwards, all matches will be played in Madrid, that would be a clear disadvantage for the countries involved.

The president of the Tyrolean League, Walter Sydenbosch, sees it so. He told “TT”: “The last remaining competitors is London, they will certainly have a better financial offer, but the rise is speaking on our behalf.”

With the Austrian group with Novak Djokovic, Dominik Thiem and Alexander Zverev, the first tournament in Innsbruck is guaranteed. In any case, it is said that a budget of around five million euros has already been put in place for Innsbruck. It will be the first Davis Cup to be held in Innsbruck since 2007, when Austria beat Brazil 4-1.