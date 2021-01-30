Data protection in the European Union: Data protection advocates criticize the lack of law enforcement

The European Union has given itself a modern system of data protection. What is missing, UN Special Envoy Joseph Kanatachi warned in a panel of experts marking the 40th anniversary of the data protection agreement of the Council of Europe (Convention 108) at the conference. “Computers, privacy and data protection” It is simply the political will to implement effectively.

European Parliament member Sophie Entveld criticized: “We have passed laws, but governments always find ways to get around them with exceptions.” In’t Veld has been a long-term plaintiff in several data protection lawsuits in Europe and the United States for a decade and a half.

The liberal criticized in particular the special rights that were still being asserted for the intelligence services. Last but not least, it is inconsistent, according to in’t Veld, that sovereign rights are insisted upon when it comes to the demands and oversight of services. But they have to work more together and share data. In’t Veld described the ongoing debate around the Brexit issue of data transfer to the UK as shadow funds. “Of course we all know the UK does not have an adequate level of data protection,” said the Dutch woman. Because the British have already agreed to transfer data across the Atlantic Ocean through the Cloud Act agreement with the USA.

Political considerations rather than legal would have it too Adequacy decision He went in favor of Japan and criticized Kanatachi. “The European Union should not have issued this notice at all,” he said. Because compared to Japan, the UK is a prime example of good data protection. He fears that the Japan Charter will complicate the upcoming negotiations with the United States, because “why does the United States accept higher standards than Japan?” In addition, the community must be asked why US services meet higher requirements than some services in member states. Kanatachi openly welcomed the fact that the new agreement 108+ no longer excluded secret services in principle.

Don’t rush

Federal Data Protection Commissioner, Ulrich Kelber, reported that the federal government has also used the fact that data protection cases for police and criminal prosecutors have been removed from the GDPR to take its time implementing Directive 2016/680. He warned that member states must already implement the directive by May 6, 2018, and Germany has exceeded that deadline by 1,000 days on the main point of the International Data Protection Day. “I can only file a complaint about data protection violations through an investigation by the Federal Police and Customs. Without national laws, I lack effective enforcement powers,” Kilber said yesterday via Press release With.

Britons who departed absolutely must comply with Police and Law Enforcement’s Data Protection Directive. At least that’s what the ongoing process requires.



