science

Dark matter: an invisible massless galaxy

December 7, 2021
Faye Stephens

Nobody knows what dark matter is. But its gravity undoubtedly seems to control the movements of visible matter in space. Many experts believe that galaxies cannot remain stable in the long term without their additional dark mass. A working group led by Pavel Mancera Peña of the University of Groningen is now questioning this view. As stated in the “Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society”, the observed rotation of the galaxy AGC 114905, about 250 million light-years away, can be fully explained by the mass of visible matter.

