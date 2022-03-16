Daniil Medvedev threatens to coma at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev may miss Wimbledon. This is because the UK government may not allow Russian or Belarusian athletes who do not expressly oppose the attack on Ukraine.

Medvedev, who is currently number two in the world rankings, is threatened with the following bad news after his early exit from the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells. British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has called on Russian and Belarusian athletes to take a clear public stand against Vladimir Putin and his attack on Ukraine.

However, the government will not allow athletes from Russia and Belarus if they do not express themselves clearly or even have contacts with the respective governments or leaders.

Medvedev has so far been reluctant to make a statement about Russia’s behavior. He only desired “peace around the world”, but also made it clear that it was “difficult” to put himself in the current situation.

Report for times According to the report, representatives of all the four Grand Slams are currently working to establish strict rules for dealing with Grand Slam participants from Russia and Belarus.

Wimbledon: Don’t athletes raise the Russian flag?

In any case, Huddleston told English media: “Many countries have decided not to allow the athletes concerned to participate in the events. Do I think it would be a good idea to allow a Russian athlete to compete under the Russian flag? No.”

Meanwhile, talks are underway with representatives of the All England Club, organizers of the tournament in Wimbledon.