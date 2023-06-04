Daniel Fischbuch and DEB’s sensational success: “The World Cup medal will stay with me forever”

Quarter-finals at Arena Riga: Germany’s selection with Daniel Fischbusch (right) vs. Switzerland. Photo: dpa Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi (KEYSTONE)

Daniel Fishbuch is late. The striker from Stein am Kocher made his debut for the German national ice hockey team at the age of 26. A little less than a week ago he won the silver medal with the DEB selection at the World Championships in Finland and Latvia. In the final match against Canada, Fishbusch scored the provisional lead 2-1.

In an interview, the 29-year-old talks about the greatest successes of his career, the special atmosphere in the team and the last gig he missed.

Mr. Fischbuch, after the UEFA Europa League final, Roma coach Jose Mourinho gave his silver medal to a fan.

Daniel FishbuchIt’s impossible for me to do something like that. This silver medal will stay with me forever and ever.

Former Adler coach Bill Stewart once said, “Top two is like kissing your sister.” How does silver feel about you?

fish book: not like that. We are all very proud, and with a few days’ delay the success is becoming more and more tangible. I’m still receiving congratulations. This alone shows that we have achieved something great.



Where is the precious metal?

fish book: The medal is here in my house on the table. I’ve been showing them a lot over the past few days. I haven’t found a permanent place yet.

It’s also a monster medallion.

fish book: Yes, it’s also big and heavy. There is something behind it.

Golden moments with a silver medal: Daniel Fischbusch of Stein am Kocher shines with a goal in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championships. Photo: private



Indeed: the biggest success at the German Ice Hockey World Cup in 70 years. The tournament got off to a rocky start with three defeats. Were you already afraid of an early end?

fish book: No, because it was three matches against major countries and the losses were close. Then we had mandatory wins against the other teams from the preliminary round with ease. From the quarter-finals, different rules apply. In knockout matches, a lot has to fit together.

The solid winning mentality and loyalty to the system that the team displayed in the knockout stages was amazing.

fish book: Especially in the semi-finals against the United States, when we were down 2-0 early on, our belief in winning was the key to success. Captain Moritz Müller told us in the second half that we should enjoy the game. He often picked us up, so we always stayed calm. I have never felt so stressed with us.



What effect has the new national coach, Harold Criss, had on this historic success?

fish book: a very large one. Not only did he set the system, he also showed us how to perform. The team has also formed itself in the seven weeks since the start of preparations. We always had fun together. There wasn’t a single bad day. We were determined that the World Cup would definitely end in a way that we didn’t want it to end yet. It can’t go on over the end (laughs).



After your goal to take a 2-1 lead in the final against Canada, a gold medal seemed possible.

fish book: It was a great start, we put a lot of pressure on the Canadians in the first ten minutes, and it was the team that decided the game. We ended up making some too many mistakes, which Canada exploited mercilessly.

Immediately after the end of the match, the disappointment was great. But at the latest when the medals were handed out, joy at what had been achieved seemed to prevail. Is this impression correct?

fish book: Yes. Of course it was very bitter to lose in the beginning because we felt like we could have beaten Canada that day. For many players – myself included – this may have been the only chance in their careers to win a World Cup Final. However, after a few minutes, joy and pride in not having to go home empty-handed already set in. It was also properly celebrated.



Finally at Heidi’s Beer Pub in Tampere. Who discovered the tavern?

fish book: no idea. I didn’t get that far. I was at the ice rink until just after midnight, back at the hotel at 1 o’clock. Unfortunately my shuttle left for the airport at 3:30am. It was still a lovely two hours together.



How was getting to Dusseldorf?

fish book: As soon as we landed, a car with a huge German flag pulled up in front of our plane. Many fans welcomed us. Then I really realized what we had achieved.



Players have arrived at different airports. Isn’t it a pity that there was no reception for the whole team?

fish book: That sure would be cool. In Latvia all dams were broken after the bronze medal. 30 thousand fans welcomed the team. To be honest, I don’t know why we didn’t have that. Every player would certainly like to take the time for this. Such an abrupt end when you’ve been together for seven straight weeks is always sad. Shared success and fun are cut off. But we kept in touch via Whatsapp group and encouraged each other to enjoy the success.



Do you deserve your leave in the program now?

fish book: exactly. It starts next week. A move to Mannheim is imminent.



They move from Dusseldorf to Adler. Mathematical reasons were certainly decisive in this. But also near home?

fish bookI always wanted to play for Mannheim and I didn’t have to think twice when I had the chance. My goal is to become German champion with the Eagles. I’m also really looking forward to the Champions League season. The fact that this move means I am closer to my family and many friends is of course a nice added benefit.

Heilbronn will be closer to home in Neuenstadt. Could you imagine wearing the Falcon jersey towards the end of your career?

fish bookkisa: My plans don’t go that far yet. Of course it’s fun to play for your hometown club again. For now I would like to continue playing in DEL.