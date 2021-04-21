Dangerous attraction – Dozens of sharks are causing a stir off the Israeli coast

In the shallow waters off the coastal city of Hadera, many sand sharks and black sharks can currently be seen. Despite the warnings of the authorities, people are trying to take selfies with the animals.

Sandbar and black sharks are currently browsing the Israeli coastal town of Hadera. Photo: Jacques Juice (AFP) Brave beachgoers dared to approach the predatory fish on Tuesday. Photo: Jacques Juice (AFP) Sharks are likely to be attracted to the warm waters of the power plant. Photo: Jacques Juice (AFP) 1/4

Dozens of sharks are making a noise off the coast of the Israeli city of Hadera, on the Mediterranean Sea. Brave beachgoers dared to get too close to predatory fish on Tuesday to photograph the fin tips protruding from the shallow waters and take selfies. According to experts, sharks attract warm waters fed by the sea’s power plant.

According to predatory fish expert Aviad Scheinin from the University of Haifa, the sharks that are spotted every winter and spring off Hadera in northern Israel are sand sharks and black sharks. Both types occur in the Mediterranean.

The Israel Nature Parks Authority has warned people not to go into the water with sharks. The authorities warned that “interaction with sharks is unpredictable and uncontrollable.” It also indicated that both types of sharks are classified as endangered and thus are being protected.

AFP / step

Found a bug?Report now.