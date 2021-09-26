sport

Cycling World Championships: Julian Alaphilippe wins gold, Mark Hershey disqualified

September 26, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/10

    Julian Alaphilippe wins gold at the World Championships for the second time in a row.

  • 2/10

    The rainbow shirt stays on his shoulders: Julian Alaphilippe.

  • 10/10

    Belgian Remco Evenepoel leads the first group.

France’s Julien Alaphilippe, the 2020 world champion at Imola, also celebrates in Flanders. Third World Cup last year, Mark Hershey of Berne left empty-handed in Belgium.

There is no grass against Alaphilippe at 268.3 kilometers (2,562 metres) from Antwerp to Leuven. Even viewers’ smartphones are not safe from the power of the 29-year-old.

