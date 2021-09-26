Cycling World Championships: Julian Alaphilippe wins gold, Mark Hershey disqualified

1/10 Julian Alaphilippe wins gold at the World Championships for the second time in a row.

2/10 The rainbow shirt stays on his shoulders: Julian Alaphilippe.















10/10 Belgian Remco Evenepoel leads the first group.

France’s Julien Alaphilippe, the 2020 world champion at Imola, also celebrates in Flanders. Third World Cup last year, Mark Hershey of Berne left empty-handed in Belgium.

There is no grass against Alaphilippe at 268.3 kilometers (2,562 metres) from Antwerp to Leuven. Even viewers’ smartphones are not safe from the power of the 29-year-old.

The Belgians are leaving empty-handed

When the speed increases about 50 kilometers from the finish, Alaphilippe touches the mobile phone of a fan, which he carelessly carries over the curbs in the bike path. Luckily – Keyword salutes for Grandma and Grandma during the Tour de France – Only the smartphone flies in the air and remains Alaphilippe and Co. on their bikes.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step-Equipe star runs 17.3km for the decisive attack and ultimately wins alone in Leuven. The silver in the chase group race went to Dylan van Barley of the Netherlands, and the bronze went to Michael Valgren of Denmark. The Belgians (fourth-placed Jasper Stuyven who lost a few millimeters to win the medal) missed the podium in their home race, also because the favorite, Wut van Aert, was disappointed in 11th.

Hershey’s tire torn to shreds

Unfortunately, this also applies to the Swiss (Stefan Kung is the 41st best Swiss). They lose one of their big trumps too early in the competition. Unfortunately, Mark Hershey has to give up the race after the fall. The tire on his front wheel is completely torn. As the Swiss team’s car simply gets past him, the 23-year-old’s World Championship adventure ends early.