Cycling: Former superstar Lance Armstrong turns 50

1/10 Lance Armstrong is 50 years old! happy birth day? There are many who graduated from him and will not congratulate him.

2/10 Armstrong was one of the best cyclists of all time. However, he did doping. That is why his greatest successes are no longer valid.















10/10 Today Armstrong is a podcaster. The father of a family – he has five children. His fortune is estimated at 50 million francs.

What memories do you have of Lance Armstrong? Maybe it’s the seven Tour de France victories (1999-2005) that are on your mind. You might think about the cancer that almost killed him. Or it was the legendary interview with talk show star Oprah Winfrey in 2013 that commented — at the time, Armstrong admitted he had been doping and lying systematically for years. “Armstrong deserves to be forgotten,” UCI President Pat McQuaid said shortly afterwards.

Armstrong’s most important accomplishments have long been omitted from the history books. But did you forget it? No, this is not possible. He shaped the sport too much. It shocked the world so much. He was very controlling and determined on the bike, but was also very hypocritical and unscrupulous by her side. Armstrong turns 50 today, Saturday. There aren’t many who say Merry Christmas anymore — especially in the cycling scene.

“I won’t do anything else”

Does this bother him? barely. Armstrong is as confident as ever. After all, in an interview with entrepreneur Molly Bloom in the summer, he admitted: “I am 50 years old now. And for 49 years I believed that only cowards give up.” Then he wrote “give up” on Google. “And there was nothing about cheese, but it was about getting to a different level of expertise.”

Anyone who thinks Texans have a guilty conscience because they misled the entire sports world two decades ago is probably wrong. When he made his confession, he said, “We did what we had to do to win. It wasn’t legal, and it probably wasn’t the best decision, but we wouldn’t have won otherwise. I wouldn’t do anything else, I’ve said it three times, I wouldn’t do a single thing.” In a different way “.

This statement was shocking. US Postal Service, Armstrong’s former sponsor, sued him. Others followed him. But Armstrong – or his attorney – had plenty of strength to survive. It is said that of the 120 million francs it was previously estimated at 50 francs.

From Hell to Heaven and Back

Armstrong has five children from different relationships. He survived testicular cancer at the age of 25, although the doctors were hopeless. He was the most successful cyclist ever and the embodiment of the fact that it’s worth fighting – anytime, anywhere, not just in sports.