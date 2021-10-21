Cyberpunk 2077 & The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S postponed to 2022

Originally, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S special editions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were supposed to appear in 2021. Unfortunately nothing more will come of that. Developer CD Projekt Red Via Twitter Announced the postponement of both releases.

What is the new version? According to CDPR should Cyberpunk 2077 movie It appears for the current generation in the first quarter of 2022. It means that it should be ready by March 31. Witcher 3 However, it will not appear until the second quarter of 2022. At least that is the current situation.

Reasons for postponement

And in a message to fans of both games, the reason given was to postpone the two games to next year based on recommendations from internal teams familiar with the development of the two versions. Here is the transformation formula:

We have an important announcement for you regarding the next generation updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 for consoles and PC. On the recommendation of the internal teams overseeing the development of both games, we have decided to postpone the releases for next year.

Finally, CD Projekt stated that they apologize for the longer wait time, but they want to do it right.

Cyberpunk and The Witcher for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: This will be improved

Below, we’d like to tell you what’s currently changing in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions and what’s generally included in the content.

We haven’t yet received any tangible technical improvements, but the statement from CDPR that current public releases should take advantage of all the new functionality and technical capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. So faster load times and ray tracing should be determined.

If you already own The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X version for free, so you never have to dig around in your pocket again.

