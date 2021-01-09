Cyberpunk 2077 Mod gives Witcher 3 fans exactly what they want

new Cyberpunk 2077 The Ministry of Defense gives The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Fans were exactly what they wanted since the game was first fully revealed a few years ago. While CD Projekt Red is announced for the first time Cyberpunk 2077 Back in 2013, the game wasn’t revealed until 2018, and that’s because development didn’t start fully until after that The Witcher 3 It was released in 2015. However, when it was revealed, the Polish developer surprised fans with the game’s first-person perspective. If you remember revealing the gameplay Cyberpunk 2077This was a big and somewhat controversial talking point, and that’s mainly because The Witcher 3.

Many of these are expecting Cyberpunk 2077 Most of them were the ones who got to see what CD Projekt Red can do The Witcher 3: Wild HuntOne of the best games ever, a third-person disintegration game.

distance The Witcher 3Many players are looking forward to it Cyberpunk 2077 They were disappointed to see it restricted to the first person. Currently, the only time the game is in third-person mode is during some scenes and while driving, or at least players have the option to drive in third-person view. However, the new mod not only corrects this but makes the entire game playable from a third-person perspective, although the final product, as you’d expect, is far from polished and perfect.

If CD Projekt Red wanted to make a splash, they’d implement their third-person option. Not only won’t it go a long way with my lover the magicianHowever, it will bring many new players who do not like FPS games. However, in the meantime, and if you are using a PC, you can download the above free mod to enjoy the game from a different perspective.

