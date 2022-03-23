CX Plus SE True Wireless: Sennheiser launches special edition earbuds with a special design

Sennheiser donated CX Plus True Wireless A special edition under the name CX Plus SE True Wireless Goes to the start. The Special Edition impresses with its matte finish and fresh look. Like the CX Plus, the earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) functionality, simple and intuitive operation and a slim design for maximum wearing comfort – all day.

New design, proven features

specially developed TrueResponse driver It guarantees great sound and brings acoustics technology to everyday life. Developed specifically for Sennheiser’s premium earbuds and manufactured in Germany, the sound system delivers high fidelity stereo sound with rich bass, natural mids and clear and detailed high frequencies.

Thanks to Active Noise Cancellation, music lovers can experience every detail without distraction, even in noisy environments. With the Transparency mode, external noises can also be erased with a single tap of your finger – this way, the environment can be better perceived and a conversation can take place without taking out the earbuds.

The Sennheiser CX Plus SE True Wireless Easy to use thanks to the customizable touch surface: the touch commands can be set individually and the control for voice, calls and voice assistants can be adapted to your own preferences. Both earbuds are equipped with dual microphones that provide crystal clear audio capture for calls and access to voice assistants. In addition, both speakers can be used as a pair or individually and therefore independently of each other

All Sennheiser True Wireless headphones have been developed with the latest ergonomic findings – the simple and perfectly balanced design of the CX Plus SE True Wireless is no exception and ensures optimum comfort all day long. The special edition is splash-proof according to IPX4 and thus provides additional security. And since life doesn’t slow down, the in-ear headphones maintain up to eight hours of battery life, which can be extended up to 24 hours by charging in the carrying case.

Availability and availability of CX Plus SE True Wireless

The CX Plus SE True Wireless will be available in black from April 1 for €179.90 (RRP). You can find more information about Official Website.