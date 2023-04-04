Customs prohibits the smuggling of teeth and beaks

In March, customs found a chain with two toucan beaks and caiman teeth at the Leipzig/Halle airport from Brazil. Both species are protected species.

At the Leipzig/Halle airport, customs seized, among other things, a chain with ten Cayman teeth. The package was from Brazil and was destined for England.

Leipzig/Halle Airport. When checking a parcel at Leipzig/Halle airport, customs officials found two toucan beaks and a chain with ten caiman teeth. The air cargo was shipped illegally and required documents were missing, the main customs office in Dresden announced on Monday. Between the ornaments and the blanket would have been colorful beaks and a chain with teeth.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

Read on

The show was withdrawn on March 14. The package came from Brazil and was supposed to go to Great Britain via Germany. Importing and transporting without the required documentation is a violation of federal conservation law. It is punishable with imprisonment of up to five years or fine.