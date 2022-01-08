Customized tours across the USA, Canada, New Zealand or Australia

An individually planned tour through the USA and Canada, or through New Zealand and Australia is an unforgettable experience. There are many stunning landscapes to see on a trip to North America – from the Appalachian Trail, Niagara Falls, and the vast plains of the Midwest to the well-known national parks of Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. Singles tours of New Zealand and Australia are completely different, but also attractive.

Tips for Canada and USA tours

The United States and Canada are popular destinations for one person winter vacation With family. Even if it gets very cold at times, there is a lot to see – from famous sights in the capitals of the USA and Canada to a beach vacation on the coast of Florida or California. Many families travel to the southern United States, where the temperatures are more pleasant, or want to experience Indian summer in Canada or the Northeast United States. If you are wondering how to combine good vacation planning with as much individual freedom as possible when traveling, you should take a look at what Little America has to offer. Little America offers customized tours across the USA and Canada, a travel company that specializes in combining individual trip requirements with well-thought-out planning. Taking your personal desires and needs into account, you will receive a personalized flight as a suggestion. This makes the trip an unforgettable experience. There are some aspects to consider when traveling with a rental car in winter: You must take into account that the car must be well equipped for winter. Severe winter conditions are expected in the winter months especially in large parts of Canada or the USA Snow chains for winter travel Necessary. So you should make sure that the necessary equipment is also present in the rental car.

Tips for New Zealand and Australia tours

A vacation in Australia and New Zealand is an unforgettable experience. Single trips to Australia and New Zealand It offers the perfect opportunity to discover the two wonderful countries off the beaten track. In New Zealand, you can travel in peace, enjoy the landscape in all its aspects or simply spend time with your family. If you like it more active, you will also find many diverse travel activities here, such as kayaking in New Zealand rivers.



The Australian continent is a unique place to discover and you should get advice when you go Experience Australia at the best time to travel Could you. With a variety of landscapes, cultures and wildlife, it is the perfect destination for an unforgettable vacation. Whether you are traveling by car or a motorhome, there are many places and regions in Australia that are worth a visit! Perhaps these interesting facts about Australia will help you plan your solo trip: