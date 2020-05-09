When it comes to weight loss diets, one of the hottest and most talked about methods is the very popular keto diet. The main reason it’s such a popular diet is it produces fast and drastic results which has been proven with studies as well as countless success stories. And the endorsement the ketogenic diet gets from celebrities and social media influencers has also contributed to its place in the spotlight.

The concept itself seems simple enough: Eat very little carbs and high fat to get your body into ketosis so that your body starts burning your stored fat for energy. The problem is, however, the process in reality is not so simple for many people who get on the diet especially beginners. Many people set out on their keto journey but only a fraction of them actually experience ketosis or last long enough to get significant fat loss results. Some people start the diet with momentum but end up falling before they even get to the first hurdle.

So the truth is anyone can set keto goals and start the diet once they understand the basics. The real trick, however, is in having an action plan, actual steps, like a ladder to making those keto body transformation goals come true. That’s what the Custom Keto Diet plan, promoted by Rachel Roberts, provides. But here’s the question you might ask: Can you rely on the service of this 8 week custom keto meal plan to get serious fat loss results so that you can end up with the body you want? Well, you’ll get all the information you need to know about this program to make an informed choice in this Custom Keto Diet review.

What Is Custom Keto Diet?

The program brings you an 8 week keto meal plan, created by a team of experts, that will be customized to your body, situation, goals, and personal taste. The goal is to allow you to have a diet plan that best fits your individual needs and preferences which would not only work better for you, but also help you avoid some of the difficulties that can occur by being on the diet. The creators wanted to take all the guesswork out of the user’s diet planning and provide a specific program to follow that comes with a lot more guarantee to produce satisfactory results.

The Custom Keto Diet plan was created by a team of experts that include nutritionists, personal trainers, and chefs who united to share their knowledge and experience in developing these custom meal plans to be effective, convenient, cost-effective, and enjoyable. Rachel Roberts is the face of the program. She claims that she had great success with the program.

In the program, you will be given recipes, instructions and specific guidance that will help you to lose weight with the ketogenic diet in a safe and healthy way. With this course, you will also have access to bonus content. These would work well along with the main program to help you get maximum fat loss results as well as help maintain a healthy keto lifestyle and lean body long term.

Who Can Use The Diet Plan

The program is suitable for all men and women who want to follow the keto diet to lose weight. It is ideal for beginners just starting the ketogenic diet, and it is also ideal for those who are already on the keto diet but need better direction or an optimal plan. The program can be used by persons seeking to lose just a few pounds or a total body transformation the ketogenic way. But although the program can be used by everyone, it is not generic in any way, which means everyone will not be getting the same plan to follow.

Instead, your entire 8 week keto meal plan will be tailored to your own unique situation, needs, goals, and dietary preferences to ensure you experience optimal progress and follow a diet you enjoy. The creators specifically designed the diet plan with this personalized approach to ensure you do fall into the path of suffering through a diet that feels overly-restrictive and hard to stick to. This special design is also aimed at providing an eating plan that is based on foods, recipes, schedules and methods that’s best for you so that you have the most ineffective plan from the start. Custom Keto Diet is not free, but its cost of $37 is very affordable.

Steps To Get Access To And Start The Program

The process for getting started with the program is simple, but remember individual customization is a key aspect of how it works so you’ll need to first take the Custom Keto Diet quiz as part of the process. The system’s app will then create your customized meal plan after you complete the quiz. Here’s how the process works:

Step 1 Start by taking the quiz. Click here!

You’ll see a few questions to answer about your current situation, food preferences, and goals. It is a short quiz that allows the system to get some basic info to understand your circumstances better. Answer these questions as accurately and honestly as possible, and make sure you provide a correct email address so you can receive your custom meal plan.

Step 2 Get access to your custom meal plan

Once you’ve completed the survey, your custom meal plan will be created for you. Just enter your payment details to get your login information and instant access to your custom-made keto meal plan.

Step 3 Get started on your keto journey

Once you have your login details and access to the program’s content that includes your meal plan, you can now start your challenge and transform your body and health.

Do You Need The Custom Keto Diet Plan?

It’s no secret the keto diet produces tremendous fat loss results. Many people used the keto diet to get amazing body transformations. So it is clear this diet method works. So you are making a good choice if you are aiming to start the keto diet or looking to get better results if you are already on your keto journey. But do you need the Custom Keto Diet to help you?

The truth is if you want to succeed with keto – you need to have a good plan. You can use free recipes and meal plans to create your own plan which could help you get some results. But most free keto resources as well as many paid once are very generic-based and lack the ability to be customized to optimally meet your individual needs. This is why a program like Custom Keto Diet is necessary.

The problem is far too many people do things wrong when they attempt to create their own keto plan. They spend weeks, months and even years trying different foods, recipes, and strategies and they never actually come up with an effective plan to get the results they want and deserve.

Here are some of the common mistakes people make when trying to lose weight with a guessing-based diet plan:

Consuming too much calories, failing to keep the calorie deficit in place to see weight loss happen.

Going too low with calories which causes severe calorie restriction which affects the metabolism in a negative way.

Not having a good balance of foods based on their nutritional value and caloric quality.

Failing to properly balance personal preferences with weight loss diet rules which can lead to following an unrealistic, overly restrictive diet that cannot be maintained.

It is possible through trial and error that you can figure out your own keto diet plan that works for you, but the chance of being caught in the trial and error cycle for a very long time is much higher when you don’t have the right guidance. This is why it is a good idea to use a well-designed, reliable program that has all the right resources, instructions and information that you can follow to avoid the mistakes that often come with guesswork.

The 8-week Custom Keto Diet is a good choice if you want a complete keto program that you can use to achieve amazing results. It is a step-by-step system that teaches you everything you need to know about creating your custom keto meals and sticking to the keto diet for as long as you want to. All you have to do is follow the instructions that were put together by the experts who have the knowledge and experience to guide you in the right direction.

This program contains recipe and meal information on the Custom Keto Diet app or website, and you get the information in an easy-to-execute format so that accessing the program information would happen smoothly your keto journey. If you really desire to make a serious effort towards achieving permanent fat loss and making a health transformation with the keto diet then this is a good program to go with.

Custom Keto Diet Results

The results reported by some users of the 8 week Custom Keto Diet plan show that the program is safe and effective for users in different demographics. There is a high success rate of people who followed the recipes and meal plans.

Everything You Get In The Custom Keto Diet

With regards to what you get when you purchase the product, you’ll get everything you need for embarking on your keto journey. This is a comprehensive program that comes with all of the information and instructions on recipes, meals, eating schedules and everything else you need to know about. You will gain instant access to all the materials in the program when you purchase at the price of $37. Using the Custom Keto Diet quiz is free, and after you answer all the questions the you will get an overview of your personalized keto meal plan which is also free. However, you’ll have to pay to get access to the official program with all the details of your custom keto meal plan.

Here’s what you’ll get when you order the program:

An 8-week keto meal plan that was created by experts in the health, fitness, cooking and nutrition fields.

A diet plan optimized according to your own ideal calorie and macronutrient intake. The meal plan uses science-based methods to figure out your ideal calorie and macro needs. Meals that are designed to be delicious based on your food preferences. You’ll get meals customized to your eating preferences to ensure you enjoy each meal and you look forward to your meals with enthusiasm everyday. Instructions on how to further customize your meals to fit your personal preferences. You’ll have options to replace foods that you like with those you don’t like. A meal plan with lots of food variety to ensure you’ll get a broad spectrum of nutrients, while also making sure your diet remains enjoyable to you. Step-by-step recipe instructions that were designed to ensure preparing your meals will be easy even if you have no cooking experience. A downloadable grocery list for easy shopping when you go to buy food. You’ll get a shopping list for each week that details every needed ingredient you’ll need for the week ahead.

Plus there is more resources you’ll get.

Pros

Proven diet method: The program is based on the keto diet which is a diet method that is proven to be very effective for fat loss. Getting your body into ketosis gives you a great advantage in the way of fat loss. It provides a lot more guarantee for losing weight and it eliminates the tedious task of calorie counting.

The program is based on the keto diet which is a diet method that is proven to be very effective for fat loss. Getting your body into ketosis gives you a great advantage in the way of fat loss. It provides a lot more guarantee for losing weight and it eliminates the tedious task of calorie counting. Reliable keto plan: You’ll know exactly what to eat to lose fat with the ketogenic diet while getting healthy and continuing to enjoy delicious foods. If you want to take all the guesswork out of your diet plan and follow a step by step plan that has more guarantee to work, then you’ll appreciate Custom Keto Diet.

You’ll know exactly what to eat to lose fat with the ketogenic diet while getting healthy and continuing to enjoy delicious foods. If you want to take all the guesswork out of your diet plan and follow a step by step plan that has more guarantee to work, then you’ll appreciate Custom Keto Diet. Professional program: Get professional guidance to avoid making common diet mistakes that cause you to starve yourself, sabotage your health and stall fat loss. The team of experts who designed the meal plans focused on making sure the nutrition and eating guidelines are scientifically accurate and safe for health and weight loss.

Get professional guidance to avoid making common diet mistakes that cause you to starve yourself, sabotage your health and stall fat loss. The team of experts who designed the meal plans focused on making sure the nutrition and eating guidelines are scientifically accurate and safe for health and weight loss. Meal plan tailored to you: The meal plan is customized to your own unique situation, body, needs, goals, and eating preferences to ensure you get optimal results and enjoy your diet journey.

The meal plan is customized to your own unique situation, body, needs, goals, and eating preferences to ensure you get optimal results and enjoy your diet journey. Designed by credible experts: The program was created by a team of experts that include nutritionists, personal trainers, and chefs to ensure you make optimal progress toward your dream body with the ketogenic diet.

The program was created by a team of experts that include nutritionists, personal trainers, and chefs to ensure you make optimal progress toward your dream body with the ketogenic diet. Lots of customization options: Each meal comes with options to further customize your eating plan to your preferences. For example, you will have the choice to replace bacon with beef if you don’t like bacon.

More well structured than common recipes: These aren’t ordinary recipes that you would randomly find online. These recipes have a very special aspect which is they are customized to each user’s needs and personal preferences. Common keto recipes you’ll find online were designed by people based on their personal preferences and what works for them. This is why they are not optimal for you like the recipes in the Custom Keto Diet plan are.

Each meal comes with options to further customize your eating plan to your preferences. For example, you will have the choice to replace bacon with beef if you don’t like bacon. More well structured than common recipes: These aren’t ordinary recipes that you would randomly find online. These recipes have a very special aspect which is they are customized to each user’s needs and personal preferences. Common keto recipes you’ll find online were designed by people based on their personal preferences and what works for them. This is why they are not optimal for you like the recipes in the Custom Keto Diet plan are. More results, more encouragement: The ketogenic diet approach would be great for people who have trouble losing weight. It has been shown that people who struggled to lose weight with other methods got better results when they went on a keto diet plan. The initial quick results that people get from using the diet helps encourage them.

The ketogenic diet approach would be great for people who have trouble losing weight. It has been shown that people who struggled to lose weight with other methods got better results when they went on a keto diet plan. The initial quick results that people get from using the diet helps encourage them. Health benefits: Apart from weight loss, the keto diet has been shown to provide health benefits in some people including improvements in total cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, seizures in children, brain disorders and others.

Apart from weight loss, the keto diet has been shown to provide health benefits in some people including improvements in total cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, seizures in children, brain disorders and others. May be one of the best solution for serious cases: The keto diet may be one of the only natural way for severely overweight and obese people to get results if they have tried other methods that failed.

Cons

Lacks carbohydrates: Because it lacks carbohydrates, some beginners of the ketogenic diet may find this too restrictive, and the diet may be hard to follow initially or over the long run. Carbohydrates normally makes up at least 50% of a typical diet for most people, so it’s understandable why eliminating carbs may make compliance difficult. However, Custom Keto Diet was designed to minimize none compliance on the plan. It is possible to modify the diet to emphasize foods that could work as appealing replacements for carbohydrates with respect to flavor and taste.

Because it lacks carbohydrates, some beginners of the ketogenic diet may find this too restrictive, and the diet may be hard to follow initially or over the long run. Carbohydrates normally makes up at least 50% of a typical diet for most people, so it’s understandable why eliminating carbs may make compliance difficult. However, Custom Keto Diet was designed to minimize none compliance on the plan. It is possible to modify the diet to emphasize foods that could work as appealing replacements for carbohydrates with respect to flavor and taste. Possible negative side effects: By following proper guidelines, most users of the keto diet could get impressive results with few or no side effects. However, like many weight loss diets, experiencing side effects is a reality of the ketogenic diet. Some negative side effects believed to be linked to keto dieting include increased risk of complications for people with kidney issues. Possible nutrient deficiencies may arise if persons do not follow proper guidelines to include foods that would balance their nutritional intake. Additionally, some persons may feel a little tired in the beginning, while some may have bad breath, digestive issues, fatigue and sleep problems. However, most people who have successfully lost weight on the diet have done so safely, and the few side effects, if any occur, are easily managed. One of the objectives of the Custom Keto Diet is to help each user avoid all negative side effects while on the program.

By following proper guidelines, most users of the keto diet could get impressive results with few or no side effects. However, like many weight loss diets, experiencing side effects is a reality of the ketogenic diet. Some negative side effects believed to be linked to keto dieting include increased risk of complications for people with kidney issues. Possible nutrient deficiencies may arise if persons do not follow proper guidelines to include foods that would balance their nutritional intake. Additionally, some persons may feel a little tired in the beginning, while some may have bad breath, digestive issues, fatigue and sleep problems. However, most people who have successfully lost weight on the diet have done so safely, and the few side effects, if any occur, are easily managed. One of the objectives of the Custom Keto Diet is to help each user avoid all negative side effects while on the program. Must be followed strictly: The keto diet is a very strict diet so users need to adhere closely to the program guidelines or it will not work. You have to strictly stick to the vital macronutrient rules which involves very low carb and high fat. This may be challenging to maintain in the beginning for some people. But if you stick to the diet long enough, your mind and body would become accustomed to your new eating style and compliance will become easier. In the beginning you may experience uncomfortable feelings such as hunger, fatigue, irritability, and low mood. But as time goes by these uncomfortable feelings may subside, and you may actually start enjoying your new way of eating.

Would The Keto Diet Work For You?

Every individual is different and will react differently to any diet plan or weight loss program. What works great for one person may be horrible for another person. The ketogenic diet has a number of benefits and it is a proven effective method for losing weight. But the truth is it is not an ordinary diet.

As you have seen earlier the keto diet requires making drastic changes to your regular carbohydrate and fat intakes which you must follow in order for the diet to work. And of course there are drawbacks that can occur as a result of this. However, Custom Keto Diet was designed to address the major drawbacks of the diet so that it can be enjoyable yet effective for the user. In other words, the creators designed the program to try to make the keto diet feel like a regular diet as much as possible for the user without sacrificing the vital protocols that allow the diet to work.

In case you don’t know how the keto diet works, here’s a quick overview.

The keto (short for ketogenic) diet is a way of eating that involves consuming very little or no carbs, moderate amounts of protein, and high amounts of dietary fat. Common high fat foods that can be included in a keto diet include bacon and egg and it will exclude high carbohydrate foods like pastries and sweet fruits. The main reason for eating very low carb and high fat is this puts your body into a state called “ketosis.” In this state your body burns your stored fat for fuel instead of glucose.

This does not normally happen when you are eating a regular diet. Under regular circumstances, your body relies mostly on glucose (the stored form of carbohydrate).

When carbohydrate intake is minimized your body”s glucose level drops so there’s not enough available for your body to use as fuel. When this happens your body will need an alternative energy source to fuel its function.

This is where ketones, the alternative energy source, comes in. Ketones are chemicals produced in your liver when glucose level is low. Various tissues in your body like your brain can use ketones for fuel when glucose is not present. When your body uses primarily ketones and fatty acids for fuel, you’re in a state called ketosis.

It is in that state the keto diet works to burn fat and transform your body.

Apart from weight loss, the keto diet is known to help with a number of health issues and even used as the primary medicine for some conditions. For instance, there is solid evidence showing that a ketogenic diet reduces seizures in children, sometimes as effectively as medication. The ketogenic diet also has been shown to improve blood sugar control for people with type 2 diabetes as well as improvement in cholesterol levels.

Weight loss is the primary reason most people use the ketogenic diet. And studies have shown the diet is more effective than a number of other types of diets for losing fat. Previous research has shown good evidence of faster weight loss when participants who go on a ketogenic or very low carbohydrate diet compared to participants on a more traditional low-fat diet.

Here are 7 reasons why the Keto Diet is great for fat loss according to the Custom Keto Diet official website

Significantly increases fat burning It’s simple and easy to follow Hunger cravings will fade You don’t have to exercise to reap the benefits It’s healthy and safe You’ll lose weight around the clock

A diet researcher who spoke to healthline said the keto diet makes people feel full despite having fewer calories and it gives them more energy. That’s because, he said, people are giving up their sluggish diet of processed foods. He added the keto diet keeps blood sugar levels stable, which produces a more stable flow of energy.

Conclusion

The bottom line is the keto diet is a proven method for effective fat loss. However, because of the unconventional rules that are required to make the diet work, some people can fail or face difficulties on the diet without a good plan and proper guidance. The Custom Keto Diet program is a valuable resource to have if you are aiming to get started with keto or you want to take your results to a higher level if you are already on the diet.

The program has the right design and structure to help make compliance easier and ensure your dietary changes are safe and effective for losing weight. It creates a meal plan that is tailored to one’s existing circumstances and preferences which will increase your chance of successful weight loss as well as prevent nutritional deficiencies or other health complications.