Curling duo Perret / Rios – tough competition for “Chiflers” – Sports

Legend: successful together

Martin Rios and Jenny Perrett.

Keystone



Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios weren’t pessimistic 4 years ago. At the Winter Olympics in South Korea, the “schefflers” contrasted with each other non-stop. It was easy to hear the TV broadcasts because they were wearing microphones like the other hair curlers. But the performances on the ice – perhaps because of that – were excellent. Cylander and Glarner advanced to the final. There, Canada proved to be very powerful.

Competition is increasing

Unlike Switzerland, which was a 7-time world champion in mixed doubles between 2008 and 2018 (in 2017 it was Perett and Reus), many of the big curling nations discovered the love of this discipline of late. For example, Sweden and Scotland ignored mixed doubles, so neither qualified for the 2018 Winter Games.

Meanwhile, the wind turned. Practically all successful countries employ players who are among the best in the classic curling game. Sweden, for example, is sending Oscar Ericsson to the race, number 3 from the team of five-time world champion Niklas Eden. The British are sending in two current European champions: skipping Bruce Mowat and Jennifer Dodds from the crew of Eve Muirhead.

Canada favorite again

Canadian John Morris was the World Champion (2008) and Olympic Champion (2010) before becoming the first Olympic champion in mixed doubles with Kaitlin Laus in 2018. He started in Beijing as a favorite with former world champion Rachel Homan.

On the other hand, Beret and Rios did not turn out to be a solid four-man team. But they are more familiar with the characteristics of mixed competition than the brilliant stars of classic curling. If they play this trump, it is still possible to get another medal. For the Swiss duo, the Olympic tournament starts on Wednesday at 1:05pm Swiss time with the match against China. SRF is broadcasting live.